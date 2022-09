Vídeo: Passageiro dá soco em comissário de bordo durante voo

Um homem foi filmado dando um soco em um comissário de bordo durante um voo da American Airlines, que ia de San José Del Cabo México para Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, na quarta-feira (21).

Violence in the air: a friend was travelling from Cabo to LAX, when a passenger hit a flight attendant for not letting use him the first class bathroom. He was later restrained by other passengers and arrested upon touchdown. The video shot was by Barrie Livingstone pic.twitter.com/PntVqWyWs9