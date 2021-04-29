MTV Movie e TV Awards terá comediante Leslie Jones como anfitriã
Por Folha de São Paulo / Portal do Holanda
29/04/2021 14h05 — em Arte e Cultura
SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - Indicada ao Emmy, a atriz e comediante Leslie Jones, 53, vai apresentar o MTV Movie e TV Awards, premiação do cinema e da televisão dos Estados Unidos transmitida anualmente pela MTV. A informação foi confirmada nesta quinta-feira (29) pela emissora.
Eleita uma das cem pessoas mais influentes do mundo pela revista Time em 2017, Jones é conhecida do público por ser roteirista e participação do programa Saturday Night Live entre 2014 e 2019 -ela chegou a ser indicada Emmy com o melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia pela atração entre 2017 e 2018.
Recentemente, a atriz esteve em "Um Príncipe em Nova York 2" (Amazon Prime Video), sequência do clássico dos anos 1980 estrelada por Eddie Murphy. Ela também participou de "Os Caça-Fantasmas" (2016), estrelado por ela e por mais três mulheres, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig e Kate McKinnon.
Neste ano, o MTV Movie e TV Awards será realizado em dois dias, direto do Palladium, em Los Angeles. A primeira cerimônia será em 16 de maio e, no dia seguinte, a MTV estreia o Movie e TV Awards: Unscripted, voltado ao universo de reality shows.
O público pode votar no site da MTV até 30 de abril nas 25 categorias da premiação, que incluem ainda melhor beijo, série, artista revelação, briga, programa de pegação entre outras. As séries "WandaVision (Disney+), "Emily em Paris" (Netflix) e "The Boys" (Amazon Prime Video) e o reality show RuPaul's Drag Race foram os programas com o maior número de indicações do MTV Movie e TV Awards.
Primeira série original da plataforma encarregada de expandir o chamado Universo Cinematográfico Marvel para o streaming -e de reaproveitar personagens que, nos cinemas, tiveram pouco tempo de tela, "WandaVision" teve cinco indicações, melhor série, melhor atriz (Elizabeth Olsen/Wanda Maximoff), melhor herói (Teyonah Parris/Monica Rambeau), melhor vilão (Kathryn Hahn/Agnes) e melhor briga (Wanda vs. Agatha).
Na sequência, com quatro indicações cada uma, vem "Emily em Paris", série de Darren Star e estrelada por Lily Collins; e "The Boys", cujos heróis são inspirados nos quadrinhos homônimos de Garth Ennis e Darick Robertson. Já no MTV Movie e TV Awards: Unscripted, o reality RuPaul's Drag Race aparece indicado nas categorias melhor apresentador (RuPaul), elenco de reality, série de competição e melhor briga.
Chadwick Boseman, que morreu de câncer em 2020, recebeu indicação póstuma na categoria melhor atuação em filme por seu trabalho em "A Voz Suprema do Blues" ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"). No início de abril, o ator foi premiado na 27ª edição do SAG Awards, um dos principais termômetro para o Oscar, como melhor ator no mesmo filme.
Confira a lista completa de indicados:
MELHOR FILME
"Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte" ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")
"Judas e o Messias Negro" ("Judas and The Black Messias")
"Bela Vingança" ("Promising Young Woman")
"Soul"
"Para Todos os Garotos: Agora e Para Sempre" ("To All the Boys: Always and Forever")
MELHOR SÉRIE
"Bridgerton"
"Cobra Kai"
"Emily em Paris" ("Emily in Paris")
"The Boys"
"WandaVision"
MELHOR ATUAÇÃO - FILME
Carey Mulligan - "Bela Vingança" ("Promising Young Woman")
Chadwick Boseman - "A Voz Suprema do Blues" ("Ma Raineys Black Bottom")
Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas e o Messias Negro" ("Judas and The Black Messias")
Sacha Baron Cohen - "Os 7 de Chicago" ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
Zendaya - "Malcolm e Marie"
MELHOR ATUAÇÃO - SÉRIE
Anya Taylor-Joy - "O Gambito da Rainha" ("The Queens Gambit")
Elizabeth Olsen - "WandaVision"
Elliot Page - "The Umbrella Academy"
Emma Corrin - "The Crown"
Michaela Coel - "I May Destroy You"
MELHOR HERÓI
Anthony Mackie - "Falcão e o Soldado Invernal" ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier")
Gal Gadot - "Mulher Maravilha 1984" ("Wonder Woman 1984")
Jack Quaid - "The Boys"
Pedro Pascal - "The Mandalorian"
Teyonah Parris - "WandaVision"
MELHOR BEIJO
Chase Stokes e Madelyn Cline - "Outer Banks"
Jodie Comer e Sandra Oh - "Killing Eve"
Lily Collins e Lucas Bravo - "Emily em Paris" ("Emily in Paris")
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan e Jaren Lewison - "Eu Nunca..." ("Never Have I Ever")
Regé-Jean Page e Phoebe Dynevor - "Bridgerton"
MELHOR ATUAÇÃO CÔMICA
Annie Murphy - "Schitts Creek"
Eric Andre - "Bad Trip"
Issa Rae - "Insecure"
Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso"
Leslie Jones - "Um Príncipe Em Nova York 2" ("Coming 2 America")
MELHOR VILÃO
Aya Cash - "The Boys"
Ewan McGregor - "Aves de Rapina: Arlequina e Sua Emancipação Fantabulosa" ("Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn")
Giancarlo Esposito - "The Mandalorian"
Kathryn Hahn - "WandaVision"
Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"
ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO
Antonia Gentry - "Ginny e Georgia"
Ashley Park - "Emily em Paris" ("Emily in Paris")
Maria Bakalova - "Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte" ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")
Paul Mescal - "Normal People"
Regé-Jean Page - "Bridgerton"
MELHOR BRIGA
"Aves de Rapina: Arlequina e Sua Emancipação Fantabulosa" ("Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn") ("Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn") - Final Funhouse Fight
"Cobra Kai" - Finale House Fight
"The Boys" - Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
"WandaVision" - Wanda vs. Agatha
"Liga da Justiça", de Zack Snyder) ("Zack Snyders Justice League") - Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
MELHOR ATUAÇÃO ASSUSTADA
Elisabeth Moss - "O Homem Invisível" ("The Invisible Man")
Jurnee Smollett - "Lovecraft Country"
Simona Brown - "Por Trás de Seus Olhos" ("Behind Her Eyes")
Victoria Pedretti - "A Maldição da Mansão Bly" ("The Haunting of Bly Manor")
Vince Vaughn - "Freaky - No Corpo de um Assassino" ("Freaky")
MELHOR PARCERIA
"Duas Tias Loucas de Férias" ("Barb e Star Go To Vista Del Mar") - Star (Kristen Wiig) e Barb (Annie Mumolo)
"Falcão e o Soldado Invernal" ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier") - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) e Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
"The Mandalorian" - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) e Grogu
"Emily em Paris" ("Emily in Paris") - Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) e Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
"Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte" ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm") - Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) e Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)
UNSCRIPTED
MELHOR DOC-REALITY
Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Império da Ostentação (Bling Empire)
Jersey Shore: Os Originais (Jersey Shore Family Vacation)
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
MELHOR PROGRAMA DE PEGAÇÃO
90 Dias para Casar (90 Day Fiancé)
De Férias com o Ex (Ex On The Beach)
Casamento às Cegas (Love Is Blind)
Ready to Love
A Despedida (The Bachelorette)
MELHOR ELENCO DE REALITY
90 Dias para Casar (90 Day Fiancé)
Jersey Shore: Os Originais (Jersey Shore Family Vacation)
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPauls Drag Race
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMPETIÇÃO
Legendary
RuPauls Drag Race
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer
MELHOR PROGRAMA DE LIFESTYLE
Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It!
Queer Eye
MELHOR SÉRIE NÃO ROTERIZADA
Império da Ostentação (Bling Empire)
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love e Hip Hop Edition
MELHOR TALK SHOW
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
MELHOR PROGRAMA DE COMÉDIA
Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N Out
Ridiculousness
MELHOR APRESENTADOR
Nicole Byer - Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek - Ridiculousness
RuPaul - RuPauls Drag Race
T.J. Lavin - The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish - Kids Say the Darndest Things
ESTRELA DAS REDES SOCIAIS
Addison Rae
Bretman Rock
Charli D'Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson
MELHOR REALITY DE MISTÉRIO E CRIME
Catfish: The TV Show
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries
MELHOR BRIGA
Selling Sunset - Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race - Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
Keeping Up With The Kardashians - Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
Legendary - Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson
MELHOR REALITY INTERNACIONAL
Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (ITV)
¡Nailed it! México
RuPauls Drag Race UK
