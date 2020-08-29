Artistas e elenco de 'Vingadores' lamentam morte de Chadwick Boseman

O elenco dos "Vingadores" e grandes nomes de Hollywood usaram as redes sociais nesta sexta-feira (28) para lamentar a morte do ator Chadwick Boseman, aos 42 anos. Ele viveu o herói Pantera Negra da Marvel (MCU).

Chris Evans

O ator Chris Evans, que interpretou o Capitão América, afirmou estar "absolutamente arrasado" com a notícia sobre a morte de Boseman.

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

Mark Ruffalo

O ator Mark Ruffalo, que também participou de "Vingadores: Guerra Infinita" e "Vingadores: Ultimato", elogiou o talento de Boseman e afirmou que a morte do colega foi como uma "tragédia".

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

Jordan Peele

"Este é um golpe esmagador", escreveu ele no twitter.

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

Don Cheadle

Ator que participou de "Vingadores: Guerra Infinita" e "Vingadores: Ultimato", também se despediu de Boseman. "Sentirei a sua falta. Você sempre foi leve e amoroso comigo. Meu Deus. Pra sempre e sempre".

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

Kevin Smith

"Conheci Chadwick no dia em que Stan [Lee] colocou a mão e as pegadas no pátio do teatro chinês. Ele era bom e um pouco nervoso, mas muito poderoso - como T'challa. E tão talentoso. Isso é de partir o coração. 43 anos é demais para morrer. Meu coração está com sua família e outros fãs esta noite.".