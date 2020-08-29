Siga o Portal do Holanda

Artistas e elenco de 'Vingadores' lamentam morte de Chadwick Boseman

Foto: Reprodução Foto: Reprodução
Foto: Reprodução

O elenco dos "Vingadores" e grandes nomes de Hollywood usaram as redes sociais nesta sexta-feira (28) para lamentar a morte do ator Chadwick Boseman, aos 42 anos. Ele viveu o herói Pantera Negra da Marvel (MCU).

Chris Evans

O ator Chris Evans, que interpretou o Capitão América, afirmou estar "absolutamente arrasado" com a notícia sobre a morte de Boseman. 

Mark Ruffalo

O ator Mark Ruffalo, que também participou de "Vingadores: Guerra Infinita" e "Vingadores: Ultimato", elogiou o talento de Boseman e afirmou que a morte do colega foi como uma "tragédia".

Jordan Peele

"Este é um golpe esmagador", escreveu ele no twitter.

Don Cheadle

Ator que participou de "Vingadores: Guerra Infinita" e "Vingadores: Ultimato", também se despediu de Boseman. "Sentirei a sua falta. Você sempre foi leve e amoroso comigo. Meu Deus. Pra sempre e sempre".

Kevin Smith

"Conheci Chadwick no dia em que Stan [Lee] colocou a mão e as pegadas no pátio do teatro chinês. Ele era bom e um pouco nervoso, mas muito poderoso - como T'challa. E tão talentoso. Isso é de partir o coração. 43 anos é demais para morrer. Meu coração está com sua família e outros fãs esta noite.".

