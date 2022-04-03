Grammy 2022 anuncia seus vencedores; confira prêmios já entregues

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) -A Academia de Artes e Gravação começa a entregar as estatuetas da 64ª cerimônia do Grammy a partir das 17h deste domingo (3), quando ocorre a pré-cerimônia. A partir das 21h, serão entregues os prêmios das categorias principais.

Veja abaixo, em tempo real, os prêmios que já foram entregues.

Depois de ter sido adiado em alguns meses, o prêmio mais importante da indústria fonográfica americana voltará ao mundo de carne e osso com a presença do público.

Entre os indicados, todos os olhos estão voltados para Olivia Rodrigo, de 19 anos. Além de concorrer à artista revelação, Rodrigo é a única artista que disputa todas as três categorias mais importantes do prêmio --álbum, música e gravação do ano, frutos de "Sour", seu primeiro disco.

Com isso, Rodrigo pode trilhar os mesmos passos de Billie Eilish, que aos 18 anos varreu a premiação no ano retrasado ao vencer as categorias principais com o álbum "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?". Eilish, aliás, concorre este ano com seu último disco, "Happier Than Ever".

A cerimônia ainda deve ser marcada pela presença de Kanye West, que teve sua performance cancelada depois de ter atacado no Instagram o apresentador Pete Davidson, namorado de sua ex-mulher, Kim Kardashian.

West, que concorre nas categorias mais importantes --álbum do ano entre elas--, já chegou a publicar um vídeo fazendo xixi numa estatueta do Grammy. É considerando este histórico que não é difícil imaginar que alguma coisa fora do roteiro aconteça durante a cerimônia.

Veja os indicados e os vencedores já anunciados.

Álbum do ano

"We Are" - Jon Batiste

"Love For Sale" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" - Justin Bieber

"Planet Her (Deluxe)" - Doja Cat

"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish

"Back Of My Mind" - H.E.R.

"Montero" - Lil Nas X

"Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Evermore" - Taylor Swift

"Donda" - Kanye West

Canção do ano

"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran

"A Beautiful Noise" - Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

"Drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Fight For You" - H.E.R.

"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat e SZA

"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X

"Peaches" - Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile

Gravação do ano

'"I Still Have Faith In You" - ABBA

"Freedom" - Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" - Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat e SZA

"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X

"Drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic

Artista revelação

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Melhor performance solo pop

Anyone - Justin Bieber

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo

Melhor performance em grupo ou dupla de pop

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Lonely - Justin Bieber & benny blanco

Butter - BTS

Higher Power - Coldplay

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Melhor álbum vocal de pop

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

Mehor álbum vocal tradicional de pop

Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Til We Meet Again (Live) - Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas - Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina - Ledisi

That's Life - Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton

Melhor performance de rock

Shot In The Dark - AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell

Ohms - Deftones

Making A Fire - Foo Fighters

Melhor performance de heavy metal

Genesis - Deftones

The Alien - Dream Theater

Amazonia - Gojira

Pushing The Tides - Mastodon

The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition) - Rob Zombie

Melhor música de rock

All My Favorite Songs - Weezer

The Bandit - Kings Of Leon

Distance - Mammoth WVH

Find My Way - Paul McCartney

Waiting On A War - Foo Fighters

Melhor álbum de rock

Power Up - AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters

McCartney III - Paul McCartney

Melhor álbum alternativo

Shore - Fleet Foxes

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey

Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks

Daddy's Home - St. Vincent

Melhor performance de R&B

Lost You - Snoh Aalegra

Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Damage - H.E.R.

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

I Need You - Jon Batiste

Bring It On Home To Me - BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

Born Again - Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

Fight For You - H.E.R.

How Much Can A Heart Take - Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

Melhor música de R&B

Damage - H.E.R.

Good Days - SZA

Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan

Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo

New Light - Eric Bellinger

Something To Say - Cory Henry

Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two - Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego

Melhor álbum de R&B

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra

We Are - Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.

Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan

Melhor álbum de rap

"The Off-Season" -- J. Cole

"King's Disease II" -- Nas

"Call Me If You Get Lost" -- Tyler, the Creator

"Donda" -- Kanye West

Melhor música de rap

"Bath Salts" -- DMX featuring JAY-Z and Nas

"Best Friend" -- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

"Family Ties" -- Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Jail" -- Kanye West featuring JAY-Z

"M Y .L I F E" -- J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

Melhor performance de rap

"Family Ties" -- Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Up" -- Cardi B

"M Y .L I F E" -- J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

"Thot Shit" -- Megan Thee Stallion

Melhor performance de rap melódico

"P R I D E. I S. T H E. DEVIL" -- J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

"Need to Know" -- Doja Cat

"Industry Baby" -- Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

"WUSYANAM" -- Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ig

"Hurricane" -- Kanye West featuring The Weekend and Lil Baby

Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica

"Hero" - Afrojack e David Guetta

"Loom" - Olafur Arnalds e Bonobo

"Before" - James Blake

"Heartreak" - Bonobo e Totally Extinct Dinossaurs

You can do it" - Caribou

"Alive" - Rufus du Sol

"The Business" - Tiesto

Melhor álbum de dance/eletrônica

"Subconsciously" -- Black Coffee

"Fallen Embers" -- Illenium

"Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)" -- Major Lazer

"Shockwave" -- Marshmello

"Free Love" -- Sylvan Esso

"Judgement" -- Ten City

Melhor álbum de folk

One Night Lonely (Live) -- Mary Chapin

Carpenter Long Violent History -- Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition) -- Madison Cunningham

They're Calling Me Home -- Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite -- Sarah Jaros

Melhor álbum de jazz latino

"Mirror mirror" - Eliane Elias com Chick Correa e Chucho Valdés

"The South Bronx Story" - Charles Henriquez

"Virtual Birdland" - Arturo O'Farril e Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

"Transparency" - Dafnis Prieto Orchestra

"El arte del bolero" - Miguél Zeon e Luis Perdomo

Melhor álbum de pop latino

Vértigo - Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores - Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua - Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos - Camilo

Mendó - Alex Cuba

Revelación- Selena Gomez

Melhor álbum de música urbana

Afrodisíaco -- Raw

Alejandro El Último Tour Del Mundo -- Bad Bunny

Jose -- J Balvin

KG0516 -- Karol G

Mendó -- Alex Cuba

Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8 -- Kali Uchis

Melhor álbum country

Skeletons -- Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name -- Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes -- Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita -- Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over -- Christ Stapleton

Melhor música country

"Better Than We Found It" -- Maren Morris

"Camera Roll" -- Kacey Musgraves

"Cold" -- Chris Stapleton

"Country Again" -- Thomas Rhett

"Fancy Like" -- Walker Hayes

"Remember Her Name" -- Mickey Guyton

Produtor do ano, não clássico

Jack Antonoff

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Mike Elizondo

Rogèt Chahayed

Melhor clipe

"Shot in the Dark" -- AC/DC

"Freedom" -- Jon Batiste

"I Get a Kick Out of You" -- Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

"Peaches" -- Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar

"Happier Than Ever" -- Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" -- Lil Nas X

"Good 4u" - Olivia Rodrigo

Melhor filme musical

Insidie -- Bo Burnham

David Byrne's American Utopia -- David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles -- Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness... Jimi Hendrix in Maui -- Jimi Hendrix

Summer of Soul -- Vários

Melhor trilha sonora

Bridgerton -- Kris Bowers

Dune -- Hans Zimmer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 -- Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) -- Ludwig Göransson

The Queen's Gambit -- Carlos Rafael Rivera

Soul -- Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross