Grammy 2022 anuncia seus vencedores; confira prêmios já entregues
Por Folha de São Paulo / Portal do Holanda
03/04/2022 17h02 — em Arte e Cultura
SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) -A Academia de Artes e Gravação começa a entregar as estatuetas da 64ª cerimônia do Grammy a partir das 17h deste domingo (3), quando ocorre a pré-cerimônia. A partir das 21h, serão entregues os prêmios das categorias principais.
Veja abaixo, em tempo real, os prêmios que já foram entregues.
Depois de ter sido adiado em alguns meses, o prêmio mais importante da indústria fonográfica americana voltará ao mundo de carne e osso com a presença do público.
Entre os indicados, todos os olhos estão voltados para Olivia Rodrigo, de 19 anos. Além de concorrer à artista revelação, Rodrigo é a única artista que disputa todas as três categorias mais importantes do prêmio --álbum, música e gravação do ano, frutos de "Sour", seu primeiro disco.
Com isso, Rodrigo pode trilhar os mesmos passos de Billie Eilish, que aos 18 anos varreu a premiação no ano retrasado ao vencer as categorias principais com o álbum "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?". Eilish, aliás, concorre este ano com seu último disco, "Happier Than Ever".
A cerimônia ainda deve ser marcada pela presença de Kanye West, que teve sua performance cancelada depois de ter atacado no Instagram o apresentador Pete Davidson, namorado de sua ex-mulher, Kim Kardashian.
West, que concorre nas categorias mais importantes --álbum do ano entre elas--, já chegou a publicar um vídeo fazendo xixi numa estatueta do Grammy. É considerando este histórico que não é difícil imaginar que alguma coisa fora do roteiro aconteça durante a cerimônia.
Veja os indicados e os vencedores já anunciados.
*
Álbum do ano
"We Are" - Jon Batiste
"Love For Sale" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" - Justin Bieber
"Planet Her (Deluxe)" - Doja Cat
"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
"Back Of My Mind" - H.E.R.
"Montero" - Lil Nas X
"Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Evermore" - Taylor Swift
"Donda" - Kanye West
Canção do ano
"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
"A Beautiful Noise" - Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
"Drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Fight For You" - H.E.R.
"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat e SZA
"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
"Peaches" - Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile
Gravação do ano
'"I Still Have Faith In You" - ABBA
"Freedom" - Jon Batiste
"I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches" - Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile
"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat e SZA
"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
"Drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic
Artista revelação
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid LAROI
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Melhor performance solo pop
Anyone - Justin Bieber
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
Melhor performance em grupo ou dupla de pop
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Lonely - Justin Bieber & benny blanco
Butter - BTS
Higher Power - Coldplay
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Melhor álbum vocal de pop
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
Mehor álbum vocal tradicional de pop
Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Til We Meet Again (Live) - Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas - Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina - Ledisi
That's Life - Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton
Melhor performance de rock
Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas
Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell
Ohms - Deftones
Making A Fire - Foo Fighters
Melhor performance de heavy metal
Genesis - Deftones
The Alien - Dream Theater
Amazonia - Gojira
Pushing The Tides - Mastodon
The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition) - Rob Zombie
Melhor música de rock
All My Favorite Songs - Weezer
The Bandit - Kings Of Leon
Distance - Mammoth WVH
Find My Way - Paul McCartney
Waiting On A War - Foo Fighters
Melhor álbum de rock
Power Up - AC/DC
Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell
Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
McCartney III - Paul McCartney
Melhor álbum alternativo
Shore - Fleet Foxes
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey
Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks
Daddy's Home - St. Vincent
Melhor performance de R&B
Lost You - Snoh Aalegra
Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Damage - H.E.R.
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
Melhor performance de R&B tradicional
I Need You - Jon Batiste
Bring It On Home To Me - BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal
Born Again - Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper
Fight For You - H.E.R.
How Much Can A Heart Take - Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba
Melhor música de R&B
Damage - H.E.R.
Good Days - SZA
Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo
New Light - Eric Bellinger
Something To Say - Cory Henry
Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote
Table For Two - Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego
Melhor álbum de R&B
Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra
We Are - Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges
Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan
Melhor álbum de rap
"The Off-Season" -- J. Cole
"King's Disease II" -- Nas
"Call Me If You Get Lost" -- Tyler, the Creator
"Donda" -- Kanye West
Melhor música de rap
"Bath Salts" -- DMX featuring JAY-Z and Nas
"Best Friend" -- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
"Family Ties" -- Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Jail" -- Kanye West featuring JAY-Z
"M Y .L I F E" -- J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
Melhor performance de rap
"Family Ties" -- Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Up" -- Cardi B
"M Y .L I F E" -- J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
"Thot Shit" -- Megan Thee Stallion
Melhor performance de rap melódico
"P R I D E. I S. T H E. DEVIL" -- J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
"Need to Know" -- Doja Cat
"Industry Baby" -- Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
"WUSYANAM" -- Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ig
"Hurricane" -- Kanye West featuring The Weekend and Lil Baby
Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica
"Hero" - Afrojack e David Guetta
"Loom" - Olafur Arnalds e Bonobo
"Before" - James Blake
"Heartreak" - Bonobo e Totally Extinct Dinossaurs
You can do it" - Caribou
"Alive" - Rufus du Sol
"The Business" - Tiesto
Melhor álbum de dance/eletrônica
"Subconsciously" -- Black Coffee
"Fallen Embers" -- Illenium
"Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)" -- Major Lazer
"Shockwave" -- Marshmello
"Free Love" -- Sylvan Esso
"Judgement" -- Ten City
Melhor álbum de folk
One Night Lonely (Live) -- Mary Chapin
Carpenter Long Violent History -- Tyler Childers
Wednesday (Extended Edition) -- Madison Cunningham
They're Calling Me Home -- Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite -- Sarah Jaros
Melhor álbum de jazz latino
"Mirror mirror" - Eliane Elias com Chick Correa e Chucho Valdés
"The South Bronx Story" - Charles Henriquez
"Virtual Birdland" - Arturo O'Farril e Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
"Transparency" - Dafnis Prieto Orchestra
"El arte del bolero" - Miguél Zeon e Luis Perdomo
Melhor álbum de pop latino
Vértigo - Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores - Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua - Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos - Camilo
Mendó - Alex Cuba
Revelación- Selena Gomez
Melhor álbum de música urbana
Afrodisíaco -- Raw
Alejandro El Último Tour Del Mundo -- Bad Bunny
Jose -- J Balvin
KG0516 -- Karol G
Mendó -- Alex Cuba
Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8 -- Kali Uchis
Melhor álbum country
Skeletons -- Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name -- Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes -- Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram
The Ballad of Dood & Juanita -- Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over -- Christ Stapleton
Melhor música country
"Better Than We Found It" -- Maren Morris
"Camera Roll" -- Kacey Musgraves
"Cold" -- Chris Stapleton
"Country Again" -- Thomas Rhett
"Fancy Like" -- Walker Hayes
"Remember Her Name" -- Mickey Guyton
Produtor do ano, não clássico
Jack Antonoff
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Mike Elizondo
Rogèt Chahayed
Melhor clipe
"Shot in the Dark" -- AC/DC
"Freedom" -- Jon Batiste
"I Get a Kick Out of You" -- Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
"Peaches" -- Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar
"Happier Than Ever" -- Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" -- Lil Nas X
"Good 4u" - Olivia Rodrigo
Melhor filme musical
Insidie -- Bo Burnham
David Byrne's American Utopia -- David Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles -- Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness... Jimi Hendrix in Maui -- Jimi Hendrix
Summer of Soul -- Vários
Melhor trilha sonora
Bridgerton -- Kris Bowers
Dune -- Hans Zimmer
The Mandalorian: Season 2 -- Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) -- Ludwig Göransson
The Queen's Gambit -- Carlos Rafael Rivera
Soul -- Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross
Com os partidos abduzidos, Amazonino ataca 'os políticos que estão aí‘