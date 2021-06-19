A tabela do Campeonato Brasileiro de 2021

Por Folha de São Paulo / Portal do Holanda

19/06/2021 23h03 — em Esportes

Posição - Time - Pontos - Jogos - Vitórias - Empates - Derrotas - Gols pró - Gols contra - Saldo

1 - Bragantino - 11 - 5 - 3 - 2 - 0 - 13 - 8 - 5

2 - Fortaleza - 10 - 4 - 3 - 1 - 0 - 8 - 2 - 6

3 - Athletico-PR - 9 - 3 - 3 - 0 - 0 - 5 - 0 - 5

4 - Atlético-MG - 9 - 4 - 3 - 0 - 1 - 4 - 2 - 2

5 - Fluminense - 8 - 4 - 2 - 2 - 0 - 4 - 2 - 2

6 - Palmeiras - 7 - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 7 - 3 - 4

7 - Bahia - 7 - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 8 - 5 - 3

8 - Atlético-GO - 7 - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 - 3

9 - Flamengo - 6 - 3 - 2 - 0 - 1 - 5 - 3 - 2

10 - Corinthians - 4 - 4 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 3 - 4 - (-1)

11 - Sport - 4 - 4 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 3 - 4 - (-1)

12 - Ceará - 4- 4 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 5 - 7 - (-2)

13 - Santos - 4 - 4 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 3 - 5 - (-2)

14 - Internacional - 4 - 4 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 4 - 8 - (-4)

15 - Cuiabá - 2 - 3 - 0 - 2 - 1 - 2 - 3 - (-1)

16 - São Paulo - 2 - 4 - 0 - 2 - 2 - 1 - 4 - (-3)

17 - Chapecoense - 2 - 4 - 0 - 2 - 2 - 2 - 7 - (-5)

18 - Juventude - 2 - 4 - 0 - 2 - 2 - 2 - 8 - (-6)

19 - América-MG - 1 - 4 - 0 - 1 - 3 - 0 - 4 - (-4)

20 - Grêmio - 0 - 3 - 0 - 0 - 3 - 2 - 5 - (-3)

5ª RODADA

19/06

Flamengo 2x3 Bragantino

20/06

Palmeiras x América-MG

Internacional x Ceará

Cuiabá x Grêmio (Adiado)

Bahia x Corinthians

Santos x São Paulo

Fortaleza x Fluminense

Athletico-PR x Atlético-GO

Juventude x Sport

21/06

Atlético-MG x Chapecoense

4ª RODADA

16/06

São Paulo 1x1 Chapecoense

Internacional 0x1 Atlético-MG

Corinthians 1x2 Bragantino

Juventude 0x3 Palmeiras

17/06

Ceará 1x2 Bahia

América-MG 0x0 Cuiabá

Fluminense 1x0 Santos

Sport 1x0 Grêmio

Atlético-GO 0x0 Fortaleza

Athetico-PR x Flamengo (Adiado)

3ª RODADA

12/06

Palmeiras 1x1 Corinthians

Santos 0x0 Juventude

13/06

Flamengo 2x0 América-MG

Atlético-MG 1x0 São Paulo

Grêmio 0x1 Athletico-PR

Bahia 0x1 Internacional

Fortaleza 1x0 Sport

Bragantino 2x2 Fluminense

Chapecoense 0x0 Ceará

Cuiabá x Atlético-GO (adiado)

2ª RODADA

05/06

Santos 3x1 Ceará SC

Atlético GO 2x0 São Paulo

Bragantino 3x3 Bahia

06/06

Fluminense 1x0 Cuiabá

América-MG 0x1 Corinthians

Fortaleza 5x1 Internacional

Juventude 0x3 Athlético-PR

Palmeiras 3x1 Chapecoense

Sport Recife 0x1 Atlético-MG

1ª RODADA

29/05

Cuiabá 2x2 Juventude

Bahia 3x0 Santos

São Paulo 0x0 Fluminense

30/05

Atlético-MG 1x2 Fortaleza

Flamengo 1x0 Palmeiras

Ceará-SC 3x2 Grêmio

Corinthians 0x1 Atlético-GO

Chapecoense-SC 0x3 Bragantino

Athlético-PR 1x0 América-MG

Internacional 2x2 Sport Recife


