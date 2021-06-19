A tabela do Campeonato Brasileiro de 2021
Por Folha de São Paulo / Portal do Holanda
19/06/2021 23h03 — em Esportes
Posição - Time - Pontos - Jogos - Vitórias - Empates - Derrotas - Gols pró - Gols contra - Saldo
1 - Bragantino - 11 - 5 - 3 - 2 - 0 - 13 - 8 - 5
2 - Fortaleza - 10 - 4 - 3 - 1 - 0 - 8 - 2 - 6
3 - Athletico-PR - 9 - 3 - 3 - 0 - 0 - 5 - 0 - 5
4 - Atlético-MG - 9 - 4 - 3 - 0 - 1 - 4 - 2 - 2
5 - Fluminense - 8 - 4 - 2 - 2 - 0 - 4 - 2 - 2
6 - Palmeiras - 7 - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 7 - 3 - 4
7 - Bahia - 7 - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 8 - 5 - 3
8 - Atlético-GO - 7 - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 - 3
9 - Flamengo - 6 - 3 - 2 - 0 - 1 - 5 - 3 - 2
10 - Corinthians - 4 - 4 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 3 - 4 - (-1)
11 - Sport - 4 - 4 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 3 - 4 - (-1)
12 - Ceará - 4- 4 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 5 - 7 - (-2)
13 - Santos - 4 - 4 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 3 - 5 - (-2)
14 - Internacional - 4 - 4 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 4 - 8 - (-4)
15 - Cuiabá - 2 - 3 - 0 - 2 - 1 - 2 - 3 - (-1)
16 - São Paulo - 2 - 4 - 0 - 2 - 2 - 1 - 4 - (-3)
17 - Chapecoense - 2 - 4 - 0 - 2 - 2 - 2 - 7 - (-5)
18 - Juventude - 2 - 4 - 0 - 2 - 2 - 2 - 8 - (-6)
19 - América-MG - 1 - 4 - 0 - 1 - 3 - 0 - 4 - (-4)
20 - Grêmio - 0 - 3 - 0 - 0 - 3 - 2 - 5 - (-3)
5ª RODADA
19/06
Flamengo 2x3 Bragantino
20/06
Palmeiras x América-MG
Internacional x Ceará
Cuiabá x Grêmio (Adiado)
Bahia x Corinthians
Santos x São Paulo
Fortaleza x Fluminense
Athletico-PR x Atlético-GO
Juventude x Sport
21/06
Atlético-MG x Chapecoense
4ª RODADA
16/06
São Paulo 1x1 Chapecoense
Internacional 0x1 Atlético-MG
Corinthians 1x2 Bragantino
Juventude 0x3 Palmeiras
17/06
Ceará 1x2 Bahia
América-MG 0x0 Cuiabá
Fluminense 1x0 Santos
Sport 1x0 Grêmio
Atlético-GO 0x0 Fortaleza
Athetico-PR x Flamengo (Adiado)
3ª RODADA
12/06
Palmeiras 1x1 Corinthians
Santos 0x0 Juventude
13/06
Flamengo 2x0 América-MG
Atlético-MG 1x0 São Paulo
Grêmio 0x1 Athletico-PR
Bahia 0x1 Internacional
Fortaleza 1x0 Sport
Bragantino 2x2 Fluminense
Chapecoense 0x0 Ceará
Cuiabá x Atlético-GO (adiado)
2ª RODADA
05/06
Santos 3x1 Ceará SC
Atlético GO 2x0 São Paulo
Bragantino 3x3 Bahia
06/06
Fluminense 1x0 Cuiabá
América-MG 0x1 Corinthians
Fortaleza 5x1 Internacional
Juventude 0x3 Athlético-PR
Palmeiras 3x1 Chapecoense
Sport Recife 0x1 Atlético-MG
1ª RODADA
29/05
Cuiabá 2x2 Juventude
Bahia 3x0 Santos
São Paulo 0x0 Fluminense
30/05
Atlético-MG 1x2 Fortaleza
Flamengo 1x0 Palmeiras
Ceará-SC 3x2 Grêmio
Corinthians 0x1 Atlético-GO
Chapecoense-SC 0x3 Bragantino
Athlético-PR 1x0 América-MG
Internacional 2x2 Sport Recife
