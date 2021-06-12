A tabela do Campeonato Brasileiro de 2021

12/06/2021 23h03 — em Esportes

Posição - Time - Pontos - Jogos - Vitórias - Empates - Derrotas - Gols pró - Gols contra - Saldo

1 - Fortaleza - 6 - 2 - 2 - 0 - 0 - 7 - 2 - 5

2 - Athletico-PR - 6 - 2 - 2 - 0 - 0 - 4 - 0 - 4

3 - Atlético-GO - 6 - 2 - 2 - 0 - 0 - 3 - 0 - 3

4 - Bragantino - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 - 6 - 3 - 3

5 - Bahia - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 - 6 - 3 - 3

6 - Palmeiras - 4 - 3 - 1 - 1 - 1 - 4 - 3 - 1

7 - Fluminense - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 - 1

8 - Corinthians - 4 - 3 - 1 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 2 - 0

9 - Santos - 4 - 3 - 1 - 1 - 1 - 3 - 4 - (-1)

10 - Flamengo - 3 - 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 - 1 - 0 - 1

11 - Atlético-MG - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 2 - 2 - 0

12 - Ceará - 3- 2 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 4 - 5 - (-1)

13 - Juventude - 2 - 3 - 0 - 2 - 1 - 2 - 5 - (-3)

14 - Cuiabá - 1 - 2 - 0 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 3 - (-1)

15 - Sport - 1 - 2 - 0 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 3 - (-1)

16 - São Paulo - 1 - 2 - 0 - 1 - 1 - 0 - 2 - (-2)

17 - Internacional - 1 - 2 - 0 - 1 - 1 - 3 - 7 - (-4)

18 - Grêmio - 0 - 1 - 0 - 0 - 1 - 2 - 3 - (-1)

19 - América-MG - 0 - 2 - 0 - 0 - 2 - 0 - 2 - (-2)

20 - Chapecoense - 0 - 2- 0 - 0 - 2 - 1 - 6 - (-5)

3ª RODADA

12/06

Palmeiras 1x1 Corinthians

Santos 0x0 Juventude

13/06

Flamengo x América-MG

Atlético-MG x São Paulo

Grêmio x Athletico-PR

Bahia x Internacional

Fortaleza x Sport

Bragantino x Fluminense

Chapecoense x Ceará

Cuiabá x Atlético-GO

2ª RODADA

05/06

Santos 3x1 Ceará SC

Atlético GO 2x0 São Paulo

Bragantino 3x3 Bahia

06/06

Fluminense 1x0 Cuiabá

América-MG 0x1 Corinthians

Fortaleza 5x1 Internacional

Juventude 0x3 Athlético-PR

Palmeiras 3x1 Chapecoense

Sport Recife 0x1 Atlético-MG

1ª RODADA

29/05

Cuiabá 2x2 Juventude

Bahia 3x0 Santos

São Paulo 0x0 Fluminense

30/05

Atlético-MG 1x2 Fortaleza

Flamengo 1x0 Palmeiras

Ceará-SC 3x2 Grêmio

Corinthians 0x1 Atlético-GO

Chapecoense-SC 0x3 Bragantino

Athlético-PR 1x0 América-MG

Internacional 2x2 Sport Recife


