A tabela do Campeonato Brasileiro de 2021
Por Folha de São Paulo / Portal do Holanda
12/06/2021 23h03 — em Esportes
Posição - Time - Pontos - Jogos - Vitórias - Empates - Derrotas - Gols pró - Gols contra - Saldo
1 - Fortaleza - 6 - 2 - 2 - 0 - 0 - 7 - 2 - 5
2 - Athletico-PR - 6 - 2 - 2 - 0 - 0 - 4 - 0 - 4
3 - Atlético-GO - 6 - 2 - 2 - 0 - 0 - 3 - 0 - 3
4 - Bragantino - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 - 6 - 3 - 3
5 - Bahia - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 - 6 - 3 - 3
6 - Palmeiras - 4 - 3 - 1 - 1 - 1 - 4 - 3 - 1
7 - Fluminense - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 - 1
8 - Corinthians - 4 - 3 - 1 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 2 - 0
9 - Santos - 4 - 3 - 1 - 1 - 1 - 3 - 4 - (-1)
10 - Flamengo - 3 - 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 - 1 - 0 - 1
11 - Atlético-MG - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 2 - 2 - 0
12 - Ceará - 3- 2 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 4 - 5 - (-1)
13 - Juventude - 2 - 3 - 0 - 2 - 1 - 2 - 5 - (-3)
14 - Cuiabá - 1 - 2 - 0 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 3 - (-1)
15 - Sport - 1 - 2 - 0 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 3 - (-1)
16 - São Paulo - 1 - 2 - 0 - 1 - 1 - 0 - 2 - (-2)
17 - Internacional - 1 - 2 - 0 - 1 - 1 - 3 - 7 - (-4)
18 - Grêmio - 0 - 1 - 0 - 0 - 1 - 2 - 3 - (-1)
19 - América-MG - 0 - 2 - 0 - 0 - 2 - 0 - 2 - (-2)
20 - Chapecoense - 0 - 2- 0 - 0 - 2 - 1 - 6 - (-5)
3ª RODADA
12/06
Palmeiras 1x1 Corinthians
Santos 0x0 Juventude
13/06
Flamengo x América-MG
Atlético-MG x São Paulo
Grêmio x Athletico-PR
Bahia x Internacional
Fortaleza x Sport
Bragantino x Fluminense
Chapecoense x Ceará
Cuiabá x Atlético-GO
2ª RODADA
05/06
Santos 3x1 Ceará SC
Atlético GO 2x0 São Paulo
Bragantino 3x3 Bahia
06/06
Fluminense 1x0 Cuiabá
América-MG 0x1 Corinthians
Fortaleza 5x1 Internacional
Juventude 0x3 Athlético-PR
Palmeiras 3x1 Chapecoense
Sport Recife 0x1 Atlético-MG
1ª RODADA
29/05
Cuiabá 2x2 Juventude
Bahia 3x0 Santos
São Paulo 0x0 Fluminense
30/05
Atlético-MG 1x2 Fortaleza
Flamengo 1x0 Palmeiras
Ceará-SC 3x2 Grêmio
Corinthians 0x1 Atlético-GO
Chapecoense-SC 0x3 Bragantino
Athlético-PR 1x0 América-MG
Internacional 2x2 Sport Recife
