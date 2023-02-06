   Compartilhe este texto

Vítimas de terremoto postam vídeo pedindo socorro em meio a escombros

Por Portal do Holanda

06/02/2023 16h45 — em
Mundo


Criança desesperada pede socorro - Foto: Reprodução

O terremoto que deixou rastro de destruição no Sul da Turquia e parte da Síria, já contabiliza mais de 3 mil mortos. Entre os diversos vídeos da tragédia, alguns mostram pessoas pedindo ajuda entre os escombros.

Uma das gravações mostra um dos prédios desabando, e em seguida, pessoas clamando por ajuda.

Em um outro registro, ouve-se uma criança chorando, pedindo socorro.

Bastidores da Política - Direita brasileira redescobre caminho para 'tomar' o poder Bastidores da Política
Direita brasileira redescobre caminho para 'tomar' o poder


Siga-nos no
O Portal do Holanda foi fundado em 14 de novembro de 2005. Primeiramente com uma coluna, que levou o nome de seu fundador, o jornalista Raimundo de Holanda. Depois passou para Blog do Holanda e por último Portal do Holanda. Foi um dos primeiros sítios de internet no Estado do Amazonas. É auditado pelo IVC e ComScore.

ASSUNTOS: Mundo

+ Mundo


06/02/2023

Presidente da Turquia declara uma semana de luto nacional após terremoto

06/02/2023

Terremoto deixa mais de 3.400 mortos e milhares de feridos na Turquia e na Síria

06/02/2023

Terremoto deixa mais de 3.000 mortos e milhares de feridos na Turquia e na Síria

06/02/2023

Hong Kong deixa de exigir redesignação sexual para retificação de documentos de pessoas trans

Foto: Reprodução / Instagram

06/02/2023

Jogador brasileiro tira mais 1 dia de folga e escapa de tragédia na Turquia

Foto: Reprodução Instagram / Christian Atsu

06/02/2023

Ex-Chelsea estaria debaixo dos escombros na Turquia; mortos chegam a 2,3 mil

06/02/2023

Terremoto deixa mais de 2.500 mortos e milhares de feridos na Turquia e na Síria

06/02/2023

Não há informação de brasileiros mortos após terremoto na Turquia, afirma Itamaraty

06/02/2023

Serviço público pelo mundo passa por reformas e influencia futuro no Brasil

Foto: Reprodução Instagram @willianarao

06/02/2023

Ex-Flamengo, Willian Arão fala sobre terremoto devastador na Turquia

06/02/2023

Terremoto deixa mais de 2.300 mortos e milhares de feridos na Turquia e na Síria

06/02/2023

Estadia de Bolsonaro nos EUA vai parar em revista

06/02/2023

Terremoto deixa mais de 1.900 mortos e milhares de feridos na Turquia e na Síria

06/02/2023

Terremoto na Turquia destrói parte de castelo de 2.200 anos

06/02/2023

Terremoto deixa mais de 1.700 mortos e milhares de feridos na Turquia e na Síria

Foto: Reprodução

06/02/2023

Vídeo mostra prédios inteiros desmoronando durante terremoto na Turquia

06/02/2023

China diz que derrubada de balão pelos EUA prejudica seriamente relações diplomáticas

06/02/2023

Terremoto agrava situação de moradores da Síria e de refugiados da guerra civil

06/02/2023

Terremoto deixa mais de 1.400 mortos e milhares de feridos na Turquia e na Síria

Vídeo é assolador - Foto: Reprodução / Twitter

06/02/2023

Terremoto devastador mata 1,2 mil pessoas e deixa mais de 5 mil feridos na Turquia e Síria

06/02/2023

Terremoto deixa mais de 1.200 mortos e milhares de feridos na Turquia e na Síria

06/02/2023

China diz que derrubada de balão pelos EUA prejudica seriamente relações diplomáticas

05/02/2023

Terremoto no sul da Turquia deixa ao menos 10 mortos e destrói dezenas de prédios

05/02/2023

Terremoto atinge o sul da Turquia e leva a desabamentos de prédios

05/02/2023

Ucrânia troca ministro da Defesa em meio à guerra após pressão por suspeita de corrupção

05/02/2023

Censo em Portugal revela que faxina é principal ocupação para brasileiros no país

05/02/2023

Área queimada por incêndios no Chile aumenta seis vezes, e número de mortes chega a 24

05/02/2023

Embaixador da UE no Brasil critica postura de Lula com países de esquerda

05/02/2023

Morre Pervez Musharraf, ex-líder do Paquistão e aliado dos EUA, aos 79


Notificação Push Onsignal

Notificação enviada!