Vítimas de terremoto postam vídeo pedindo socorro em meio a escombros

O terremoto que deixou rastro de destruição no Sul da Turquia e parte da Síria, já contabiliza mais de 3 mil mortos. Entre os diversos vídeos da tragédia, alguns mostram pessoas pedindo ajuda entre os escombros.

Terrefying footage capturing the devastating aftermath of a building collapse in the city of Urfa, #Turkey, #Turquia as a result of the catastrophic earthquake that struck the region.



pic.twitter.com/uxsX0vVLdd