Vítimas de terremoto postam vídeo pedindo socorro em meio a escombros
06/02/2023 16h45 — em
Mundo
O terremoto que deixou rastro de destruição no Sul da Turquia e parte da Síria, já contabiliza mais de 3 mil mortos. Entre os diversos vídeos da tragédia, alguns mostram pessoas pedindo ajuda entre os escombros.
Terrefying footage capturing the devastating aftermath of a building collapse in the city of Urfa, #Turkey, #Turquia as a result of the catastrophic earthquake that struck the region.— Afshin Ismaeli (@Afshin_Ismaeli) February 6, 2023
pic.twitter.com/uxsX0vVLdd
Uma das gravações mostra um dos prédios desabando, e em seguida, pessoas clamando por ajuda.
#BREAKING #TURKIYE #TURQUIA #TURQUIE #TURKEY— loveworld (@LoveWorld_Peopl) February 6, 2023
TURKIYE :POWERFUL EARTHQUAKE MAGNITUDE 7.4 HIT 10 CITIES IN SOUTHEASTERN REGION#VIDEO KAHRAMAN MARAS CITY
SOMEONE WHO STUCK UNDER DEBRIS SENT THE VIDEO ASKING FOR HELP#BreakingNews #UltimaHora #Earthquake #Temblor #Deprem pic.twitter.com/B0wkIMYNJh
Em um outro registro, ouve-se uma criança chorando, pedindo socorro.
Another scene from ruins in Syria #deprem #Turkey #TurkeyEarthquake #earthquake #DEPREMOLDU #Adana #Kahramanmaras #sanliurfa #ACİL #Osmaniye #Hatay #BREAKING #SONDAKIKA #Tsunami #PrayForTurkey #Gaziantep#nurdagi #HAARP #Turkiye #Turquia #Turchia— Musa Kayrak (@musakayrak) February 6, 2023
pic.twitter.com/1wA3DIu419
