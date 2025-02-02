Grammy chega à 67ª edição com Anitta e Beyoncé entre indicados





SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - O Grammy acontece neste domingo (2), a partir das 22h, em Los Angeles. É a 67ª edição do prêmio mais importante da música.

Entre os indicados estão Beyoncé, com 11 nomeações, Billie Eilish, que concorre a sete troféus, e a brasileira Anitta, considerada na categoria melhor álbum pop latino com seu "Funk Generation".

A cerimônia terá uma apresentação de Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars, que concorrem com o sucesso "Die With a Smile", e que devem homenagear Los Angeles por causa dos incêndios do último mês. Devem se apresentar também as artistas Billie Eilish, Charli XCX e Sabrina Carpenter, donas dos hits que mais tocaram no ano passado.

Outros artistas que devem ter destaque no evento são Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar e Post Malone, com sete indicações cada, além de Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift e Chappell Roan, que concorrem em seis categorias.

A categoria principal, de álbum do ano, tem na disputa Beyoncé, com "Cowboy Carter", Billie Eilish, com "Hit Me Hard and Soft", e Charli XCX, com "Brat".

No Brasil o Grammy será exibido pela plataforma de streaming Max e no canal de televisão TNT, a partir de 22h. Veja a lista com os principais indicados e vencedores abaixo.

*

Álbum do ano

- "New Blue Sun," André 3000

- "Cowboy Carter," Beyoncé

- "Short n Sweet," Sabrina Carpenter

- "Brat," Charli XCX

- "Djesse Vol. 4," Jacob Collier

- "Hit Me Hard and Soft," Billie Eilish

- "The Rise And Fall of a Midwest Princess," Chappell Roan

- "The Tortured Poets Department," Taylor Swift

Gravação do ano

- "Now and Then", The Beatles

- "Texas Hold Em", Beyoncé

- "Espresso", Sabrina Carpenter

- "360," Charli XCX

- "Birds of a Feather", Billie Eilish

- "Not Like Us", Kendrick Lamar

- "Good Luck, Babe!", Chappell Roan

- "Fortnight", Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Canção do ano

- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)", Shaboozey

- "Birds of a Feather", Billie Eilish

- "Die With a Smile", Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

- "Fortnight", Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

- "Good Luck, Babe!", Chappell Roan

- "Not Like Us", Kendrick Lamar

- "Please Please Please", Sabrina Carpenter

- "Texas Hold Em", Beyoncé

Artista revelação

- Benson Boone

- Sabrina Carpenter

- Doechii

- Khruangbin

- Raye

- Chappell Roan

- Shaboozey

- Teddy Swims

Melhor performance pop solo

- "Bodyguard", Beyoncé

- "Espresso", Sabrina Carpenter

- "Apple", Charli XCX

- "Birds of a Feather", Billie Eilish

- "Good Luck, Babe!", Chappell Roan

VENCEDORA:

- "Espresso", Sabrina Carpenter

Melhor performance pop duo ou grupo

- "Us", Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift

- "Leviis Jeans", Beyoncé featuring Post Malone

- "Guess", Charli XCX and Billie Eilish

- "The Boy Is Mine", Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica

- "Die With a Smile", Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Melhor gravação de pop dance

- "Make You Mine", Madison Beer

- "Von Dutch", Charli XCX

- "LAmour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)", Billie Eilish

- "Yes, And?", Ariana Grande

- "Got Me Started", Troye Sivan

VENCEDORA

- "Von Dutch", Charli XCX

Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica

- "Make You Mine" Madison Beer

- "Brat", Charli XCX

- "LAmour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]", Billie Eilish

- "Yes, And?", Ariana Grande

- "Got Me Started", Troye Sivan

VENCEDORA

- "Brat", Charli XCX

Melhor álbum de rock

- "Happiness Bastards," The Black Crowes

- "Romance," Fontaines D.C.

- "Saviors," Green Day

- "Tangk," Idles

- "Dark Matter," Pearl Jam

- "Hackney Diamonds," The Rolling Stones

- "No Name," Jack White

VENCEDORES

- "Hackney Diamonds," The Rolling Stones

Melhor performance de rock

- "Now and Then," The Beatles

- "Beautiful People (Stay High)," The Black Keys

- "The American Dream Is Killing Me," Green Day

- "Gift Horse," Idles

- "Dark Matter," Pearl Jam

- "Broken Man," St. Vincent

VENCEDORES

- "Now and Then," The Beatles

Melhor álbum alternativo

- "Wild God", Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

- "Charm", Clairo

- "The Collective", Kim Gordon

- "What Now", Brittany Howard

- "All Born Screaming", St. Vincent

VENCEDOR

- "All Born Screaming", St. Vincent

Melhor performance alternativa

- "Neon Pill", Cage the Elephant

- "Song of the Lake", Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

- "Starburster", Fontaines D.C.

- "Bye Bye", Kim Gordon

- "Flea", St. Vincent

VENCEDOR

- "Flea", St. Vincent

Melhor performance de R&B

- "Guidance", Jhené Aiko

- "Residuals", Chris Brown

- "Here We Go (Uh Oh)", Coco Jones

- "Made for Me (Live on BET)", Muni Long

- "Saturn", SZA

VENCEDORA

- "Made for Me (Live on BET)", Muni Long

Melhor álbum de R&B

- "11:11 (Deluxe)", Chris Brown

- "Vantablack", Lalah Hathaway

- "Revenge", Muni Long

- "Algorithm", Lucky Daye

- "Coming Home", Usher

VENCEDOR

- "11:11 (Deluxe)", Chris Brown

Melhor performance de rap

- "Enough (Miami)", Cardi B

- "When the Sun Shines Again", Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos

- "Nissan Altima", Doechii

- "Houdini", Eminem

- "Like That", Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar

- "Yeah Glo!", GloRilla

- "Not Like Us", Kendrick Lamar

VENCEDOR

- "Not Like Us", Kendrick Lamar

Melhor álbum de rap

- "Might Delete Later", J. Cole

- "The Auditorium, Vol. 1", Common and Pete Rock

- "Alligator Bites Never Heal", Doechii

- "The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)", Eminem

- "We Dont Trust You", Future and Metro Boomin

Melhor música de rap

- "Asteroids", Rapsody and Hit-Boy

- "Carnival", ¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign), Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti

- "Like That", Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

- "Not Like Us", Kendrick Lamar

- "Yeah Glo!", GloRilla

VENCEDOR

- "Not Like Us", Kendrick Lamar

Melhor álbum pop latino

- "Funk Generation", Anitta

- "El Viaje", Luis Fonsi

- "García", Kany García

- "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran", Shakira

- "Orquídeas", Kali Uchis

Melhor performance solo de country

- "16 Carriages", Beyoncé

- "I Am Not Okay", Jelly Roll

- "The Architect", Kacey Musgraves

- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)", Shaboozey

- "It Takes A Woman", Chris Stapleton

VENCEDOR

- "It Takes A Woman", Chris Stapleton

Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo

- "Cowboys Cry Too", Kelsea Ballerini e Noah Kahan

- "II Most Wanted", Beyoncé e Miley Cyrus

- "Break Mine", Brothers Osborne

- "Bigger Houses", Dan + Shay

- "I Had Some Help", Post Malone e Morgan Wallen

VENCEDORAS

- "II Most Wanted", Beyoncé e Miley Cyrus

Melhor álbum de country

- "Cowboy Carter", Beyoncé

- "F-1 Trillion", Post Malone

- "Deeper Well", Kacey Musgraves

- "Higher", Chris Stapleton

- "Whirlwind", Lainey Wilson

Melhor álbum de jazz com vocal

- "Journey In Black", Christie Dashiell

- "Wildflowers Vol. 1", Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner

- "A Joyful Holiday", Samara Joy

- "Milton + Esperanza", Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding

- "My Ideal", Catherine Russell & Sean Mason

VENCEDORA

- "A Joyful Holiday", Samara Joy

Melhor trilha sonora para mídia visual

- "A Cor Púrpura"

- "Deadpool & Wolverine"

- "Maestro"

- "Saltburn"

- "Twisters"

Melhor canção para obra audiovisual

- "Aint No Love in Oklahoma", de "Twisters"

- "Better Place", de "Trolls 3 - Juntos Novamente"

- "Cant Catch Me Now", de "Jogos Vorazes - A Cantiga dos Pássaros e das Serpentes"

- "It Never Went Away", de "American Symphony"

- "Love Will Survive", de "O Tatuador de Auschwitz"