Grammy chega à 67ª edição com Anitta e Beyoncé entre indicados
Por Folha de São Paulo
02/02/2025 21h00 — em
Famosos & TV
SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - O Grammy acontece neste domingo (2), a partir das 22h, em Los Angeles. É a 67ª edição do prêmio mais importante da música.
Entre os indicados estão Beyoncé, com 11 nomeações, Billie Eilish, que concorre a sete troféus, e a brasileira Anitta, considerada na categoria melhor álbum pop latino com seu "Funk Generation".
A cerimônia terá uma apresentação de Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars, que concorrem com o sucesso "Die With a Smile", e que devem homenagear Los Angeles por causa dos incêndios do último mês. Devem se apresentar também as artistas Billie Eilish, Charli XCX e Sabrina Carpenter, donas dos hits que mais tocaram no ano passado.
Outros artistas que devem ter destaque no evento são Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar e Post Malone, com sete indicações cada, além de Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift e Chappell Roan, que concorrem em seis categorias.
A categoria principal, de álbum do ano, tem na disputa Beyoncé, com "Cowboy Carter", Billie Eilish, com "Hit Me Hard and Soft", e Charli XCX, com "Brat".
No Brasil o Grammy será exibido pela plataforma de streaming Max e no canal de televisão TNT, a partir de 22h. Veja a lista com os principais indicados e vencedores abaixo.
Álbum do ano
- "New Blue Sun," André 3000
- "Cowboy Carter," Beyoncé
- "Short n Sweet," Sabrina Carpenter
- "Brat," Charli XCX
- "Djesse Vol. 4," Jacob Collier
- "Hit Me Hard and Soft," Billie Eilish
- "The Rise And Fall of a Midwest Princess," Chappell Roan
- "The Tortured Poets Department," Taylor Swift
Gravação do ano
- "Now and Then", The Beatles
- "Texas Hold Em", Beyoncé
- "Espresso", Sabrina Carpenter
- "360," Charli XCX
- "Birds of a Feather", Billie Eilish
- "Not Like Us", Kendrick Lamar
- "Good Luck, Babe!", Chappell Roan
- "Fortnight", Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
Canção do ano
- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)", Shaboozey
- "Birds of a Feather", Billie Eilish
- "Die With a Smile", Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
- "Fortnight", Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
- "Good Luck, Babe!", Chappell Roan
- "Not Like Us", Kendrick Lamar
- "Please Please Please", Sabrina Carpenter
- "Texas Hold Em", Beyoncé
Artista revelação
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- Raye
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Melhor performance pop solo
- "Bodyguard", Beyoncé
- "Espresso", Sabrina Carpenter
- "Apple", Charli XCX
- "Birds of a Feather", Billie Eilish
- "Good Luck, Babe!", Chappell Roan
VENCEDORA:
- "Espresso", Sabrina Carpenter
Melhor performance pop duo ou grupo
- "Us", Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift
- "Leviis Jeans", Beyoncé featuring Post Malone
- "Guess", Charli XCX and Billie Eilish
- "The Boy Is Mine", Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica
- "Die With a Smile", Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Melhor gravação de pop dance
- "Make You Mine", Madison Beer
- "Von Dutch", Charli XCX
- "LAmour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)", Billie Eilish
- "Yes, And?", Ariana Grande
- "Got Me Started", Troye Sivan
VENCEDORA
- "Von Dutch", Charli XCX
Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica
- "Make You Mine" Madison Beer
- "Brat", Charli XCX
- "LAmour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]", Billie Eilish
- "Yes, And?", Ariana Grande
- "Got Me Started", Troye Sivan
VENCEDORA
- "Brat", Charli XCX
Melhor álbum de rock
- "Happiness Bastards," The Black Crowes
- "Romance," Fontaines D.C.
- "Saviors," Green Day
- "Tangk," Idles
- "Dark Matter," Pearl Jam
- "Hackney Diamonds," The Rolling Stones
- "No Name," Jack White
VENCEDORES
- "Hackney Diamonds," The Rolling Stones
Melhor performance de rock
- "Now and Then," The Beatles
- "Beautiful People (Stay High)," The Black Keys
- "The American Dream Is Killing Me," Green Day
- "Gift Horse," Idles
- "Dark Matter," Pearl Jam
- "Broken Man," St. Vincent
VENCEDORES
- "Now and Then," The Beatles
Melhor álbum alternativo
- "Wild God", Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- "Charm", Clairo
- "The Collective", Kim Gordon
- "What Now", Brittany Howard
- "All Born Screaming", St. Vincent
VENCEDOR
- "All Born Screaming", St. Vincent
Melhor performance alternativa
- "Neon Pill", Cage the Elephant
- "Song of the Lake", Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
- "Starburster", Fontaines D.C.
- "Bye Bye", Kim Gordon
- "Flea", St. Vincent
VENCEDOR
- "Flea", St. Vincent
Melhor performance de R&B
- "Guidance", Jhené Aiko
- "Residuals", Chris Brown
- "Here We Go (Uh Oh)", Coco Jones
- "Made for Me (Live on BET)", Muni Long
- "Saturn", SZA
VENCEDORA
- "Made for Me (Live on BET)", Muni Long
Melhor álbum de R&B
- "11:11 (Deluxe)", Chris Brown
- "Vantablack", Lalah Hathaway
- "Revenge", Muni Long
- "Algorithm", Lucky Daye
- "Coming Home", Usher
VENCEDOR
- "11:11 (Deluxe)", Chris Brown
Melhor performance de rap
- "Enough (Miami)", Cardi B
- "When the Sun Shines Again", Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos
- "Nissan Altima", Doechii
- "Houdini", Eminem
- "Like That", Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar
- "Yeah Glo!", GloRilla
- "Not Like Us", Kendrick Lamar
VENCEDOR
- "Not Like Us", Kendrick Lamar
Melhor álbum de rap
- "Might Delete Later", J. Cole
- "The Auditorium, Vol. 1", Common and Pete Rock
- "Alligator Bites Never Heal", Doechii
- "The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)", Eminem
- "We Dont Trust You", Future and Metro Boomin
Melhor música de rap
- "Asteroids", Rapsody and Hit-Boy
- "Carnival", ¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign), Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti
- "Like That", Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
- "Not Like Us", Kendrick Lamar
- "Yeah Glo!", GloRilla
VENCEDOR
- "Not Like Us", Kendrick Lamar
Melhor álbum pop latino
- "Funk Generation", Anitta
- "El Viaje", Luis Fonsi
- "García", Kany García
- "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran", Shakira
- "Orquídeas", Kali Uchis
Melhor performance solo de country
- "16 Carriages", Beyoncé
- "I Am Not Okay", Jelly Roll
- "The Architect", Kacey Musgraves
- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)", Shaboozey
- "It Takes A Woman", Chris Stapleton
VENCEDOR
- "It Takes A Woman", Chris Stapleton
Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo
- "Cowboys Cry Too", Kelsea Ballerini e Noah Kahan
- "II Most Wanted", Beyoncé e Miley Cyrus
- "Break Mine", Brothers Osborne
- "Bigger Houses", Dan + Shay
- "I Had Some Help", Post Malone e Morgan Wallen
VENCEDORAS
- "II Most Wanted", Beyoncé e Miley Cyrus
Melhor álbum de country
- "Cowboy Carter", Beyoncé
- "F-1 Trillion", Post Malone
- "Deeper Well", Kacey Musgraves
- "Higher", Chris Stapleton
- "Whirlwind", Lainey Wilson
Melhor álbum de jazz com vocal
- "Journey In Black", Christie Dashiell
- "Wildflowers Vol. 1", Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner
- "A Joyful Holiday", Samara Joy
- "Milton + Esperanza", Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding
- "My Ideal", Catherine Russell & Sean Mason
VENCEDORA
- "A Joyful Holiday", Samara Joy
Melhor trilha sonora para mídia visual
- "A Cor Púrpura"
- "Deadpool & Wolverine"
- "Maestro"
- "Saltburn"
- "Twisters"
Melhor canção para obra audiovisual
- "Aint No Love in Oklahoma", de "Twisters"
- "Better Place", de "Trolls 3 - Juntos Novamente"
- "Cant Catch Me Now", de "Jogos Vorazes - A Cantiga dos Pássaros e das Serpentes"
- "It Never Went Away", de "American Symphony"
- "Love Will Survive", de "O Tatuador de Auschwitz"
