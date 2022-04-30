   Compartilhe este texto

A tabela do Campeonato Brasileiro de 2022

Por Folha de São Paulo / Portal do Holanda

30/04/2022 20h33 — em Esportes


Posição - Time - Pontos - Jogos - Vitórias - Empates - Derrotas - Gols pró - Gols contra - Saldo

1 - Red Bull Bragantino - 8 - 4 - 2 - 2 - 0 - 8 - 3 - 5

2 - Atlético-MG - 8 - 4 - 2 - 2 - 0 - 7 - 4 - 3

3 - Santos - 7 - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 5 - 1 - 4

4 - Cuiabá - 7 - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 3 - 2 - 1

5 - Corinthians - 6 - 3 - 2 - 0 - 1 - 6 - 4 - 2

6 - América-MG - 6 - 4 - 2 - 0 - 2 - 5 - 5 - 0

7 - Internacional - 6 - 3 - 2 - 0 - 1 - 3 - 3 - 0

8 - Avaí - 6 - 3 - 2 - 0 - 1 - 4 - 5 - (-1)

9 - Palmeiras - 5 - 4 - 1 - 2 - 1 - 6 - 4 - 2

10 - Flamengo - 5 - 4 - 1 - 2 - 1 - 4 - 3 - 1

11 - Coritiba - 4 - 3 - 1 - 1 - 1 - 6 - 4 - 2

12 - São Paulo - 4 - 3 - 1 - 1 - 1 - 6 - 4 - 2

13 - Botafogo - 4 - 3 - 1 - 1 - 1 - 5 - 5 - 0

14 - Fluminense - 4 - 3 - 1 - 1 - 1 - 1 - 1 - 0

15 - Ceará - 3 - 3 - 1 - 0 - 2 - 4 - 6 - (-2)

16 - Athletico-PR - 3 - 4 - 1 - 0 - 3 - 1 - 6 - (-5)

17 - Atlético-GO - 3 - 4 - 0 - 3 - 1 - 3 - 7 - (-4)

18 - Goiás - 2 - 4 - 0 - 2 - 2 - 5 - 9 - (-4)

19 - Juventude - 1 - 3 - 0 - 1 - 2 - 3 - 7 - (-4)

20 - Fortaleza - 0 - 2 - 0 - 0 - 2 - 1 - 3 - (-2)

4ª RODADA

20/04

Flamengo 0x0 Palmeiras

30/04

América-MG 1x0 Athletico-PR

Ceará 0x1 Red Bull Bragantino

Goiás 2x2 Atlético-MG

Cuiabá 1x1 Atlético-GO

3ª RODADA

23/04

Red Bull Bragantino 1x1 São Paulo

Athletico-PR 1x0 Flamengo

Fluminense 0x1 Internacional

Palmeiras 3x0 Corinthians

Atlético-MG 2x2 Coritiba

24/04

Santos 3x0 América-MG

Juventude 0x1 Cuiabá

Atlético-GO 1x1 Botafogo

25/04

Avaí 3x2 Goiás

1/06

Fortaleza x Ceará

2ª RODADA

16/04

Goiás 1x1 Palmeiras

América-MG 4x1 Juventude

Corinthians 3x0 Avaí

Cuiabá 0x1 Fluminense

17/04

Santos 2x1 Coritiba

Flamengo 3x1 São Paulo

Red Bull Bragantino 4x0 Atlético-GO

Athletico-PR 0x1 Atlético-MG

Internacional 2x1 Fortaleza

Ceará 1x3 Botafogo

1ª RODADA

9/04

Fluminense 0x0 Santos

Atlético-GO 1x1 Flamengo

Palmeiras 2x3 Ceará

10 /04

Coritiba 3x0 Goiás

Atlético-MG 2x0 Internacional

Botafogo 1x3 Corinthians

Fortaleza 0x1 Cuiabá

São Paulo 4x0 Athletico

Avaí 1x0 América-MG

11/04

Juventude 2x2 Red Bull Bragantino


O Portal do Holanda foi fundado em 14 de novembro de 2005. Primeiramente com uma coluna, que levou o nome de seu fundador, o jornalista Raimundo de Holanda. Depois passou para Blog do Holanda e por último Portal do Holanda. Foi um dos primeiros sítios de internet no Estado do Amazonas. É auditado pelo IVC e ComScore.

