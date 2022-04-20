   Compartilhe este texto

A tabela do Campeonato Brasileiro de 2022

Por Folha de São Paulo / Portal do Holanda

20/04/2022 23h07 — em Esportes

Posição - Time - Pontos - Jogos - Vitórias - Empates - Derrotas - Gols pró - Gols contra - Saldo

1 - Corinthians - 6 - 2 - 2 - 0 - 0 - 6 - 1 - 5

2 - Atlético-MG - 6 - 2 - 2 - 0 - 0 - 3 - 0 - 3

3 - Flamengo - 5 - 3 - 1 - 2 - 0 - 4 - 2 - 2

4 - Red Bull Bragantino - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 - 6 - 2 - 4

5 - Santos - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 - 2 - 1 - 1

6 - Fluminense - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 - 1

7 - São Paulo - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 5 - 3 - 2

8 - Coritiba - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 4 - 2 - 2

9 - América-MG - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 4 - 2 - 2

10 - Botafogo - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 4 - 4 - 0

11 - Cuiabá - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 1 - 1 - 0

12 - Ceará - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 4 - 5 - (-1)

13 - Internacional - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 2 - 3 - (-1)

14 - Avaí - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 1 - 3 - (-2)

15 - Palmeiras - 2 - 3 - 0 - 2 - 1 - 3 - 4 - (-1)

16 - Juventude - 1 - 2 - 0 - 1 - 1 - 3 - 6 - (-3)

17 - Goiás - 1 - 2 - 0 - 1 - 1 - 1 - 4 - (-3)

18 - Atlético-GO - 1 - 2 - 0 - 1 - 1 - 1 - 5 - (-4)

19 - Fortaleza - 0 - 2 - 0 - 0 - 2 - 1 - 3 - (-2)

20 - Athletico-PR - 0 - 2 - 0 - 0 - 2 - 0 - 5 - (-5)

4ª RODADA

20/04

Flamengo 0x0 Palmeiras

2ª RODADA

16/04

Goiás 1x1 Palmeiras

América-MG 4x1 Juventude

Corinthians 3x0 Avaí

Cuiabá 0x1 Fluminense

17/04

Santos 2x1 Coritiba

Flamengo 3x1 São Paulo

Red Bull Bragantino 4x0 Atlético-GO

Athletico-PR 0x1 Atlético-MG

Internacional 2x1 Fortaleza

Ceará 1x3 Botafogo

1ª RODADA

9/04

Fluminense 0x0 Santos

Atlético-GO 1x1 Flamengo

Palmeiras 2x3 Ceará

10 /04

Coritiba 3x0 Goiás

Atlético-MG 2x0 Internacional

Botafogo 1x3 Corinthians

Fortaleza 0x1 Cuiabá

São Paulo 4x0 Athletico

Avaí 1x0 América-MG

11/04

Juventude 2x2 Red Bull Bragantino


