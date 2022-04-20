A tabela do Campeonato Brasileiro de 2022
Por Folha de São Paulo / Portal do Holanda
20/04/2022 23h07 — em Esportes
Posição - Time - Pontos - Jogos - Vitórias - Empates - Derrotas - Gols pró - Gols contra - Saldo
1 - Corinthians - 6 - 2 - 2 - 0 - 0 - 6 - 1 - 5
2 - Atlético-MG - 6 - 2 - 2 - 0 - 0 - 3 - 0 - 3
3 - Flamengo - 5 - 3 - 1 - 2 - 0 - 4 - 2 - 2
4 - Red Bull Bragantino - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 - 6 - 2 - 4
5 - Santos - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 - 2 - 1 - 1
6 - Fluminense - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 - 1
7 - São Paulo - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 5 - 3 - 2
8 - Coritiba - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 4 - 2 - 2
9 - América-MG - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 4 - 2 - 2
10 - Botafogo - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 4 - 4 - 0
11 - Cuiabá - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 1 - 1 - 0
12 - Ceará - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 4 - 5 - (-1)
13 - Internacional - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 2 - 3 - (-1)
14 - Avaí - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 - 1 - 1 - 3 - (-2)
15 - Palmeiras - 2 - 3 - 0 - 2 - 1 - 3 - 4 - (-1)
16 - Juventude - 1 - 2 - 0 - 1 - 1 - 3 - 6 - (-3)
17 - Goiás - 1 - 2 - 0 - 1 - 1 - 1 - 4 - (-3)
18 - Atlético-GO - 1 - 2 - 0 - 1 - 1 - 1 - 5 - (-4)
19 - Fortaleza - 0 - 2 - 0 - 0 - 2 - 1 - 3 - (-2)
20 - Athletico-PR - 0 - 2 - 0 - 0 - 2 - 0 - 5 - (-5)
4ª RODADA
20/04
Flamengo 0x0 Palmeiras
2ª RODADA
16/04
Goiás 1x1 Palmeiras
América-MG 4x1 Juventude
Corinthians 3x0 Avaí
Cuiabá 0x1 Fluminense
17/04
Santos 2x1 Coritiba
Flamengo 3x1 São Paulo
Red Bull Bragantino 4x0 Atlético-GO
Athletico-PR 0x1 Atlético-MG
Internacional 2x1 Fortaleza
Ceará 1x3 Botafogo
1ª RODADA
9/04
Fluminense 0x0 Santos
Atlético-GO 1x1 Flamengo
Palmeiras 2x3 Ceará
10 /04
Coritiba 3x0 Goiás
Atlético-MG 2x0 Internacional
Botafogo 1x3 Corinthians
Fortaleza 0x1 Cuiabá
São Paulo 4x0 Athletico
Avaí 1x0 América-MG
11/04
Juventude 2x2 Red Bull Bragantino
A condenação de Daniel Silveira e a democracia que fingimos defender
ASSUNTOS: Esportes