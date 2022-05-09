   Compartilhe este texto

A tabela do Campeonato Brasileiro de 2022

Por Folha de São Paulo / Portal do Holanda

09/05/2022 21h35 — em Esportes


Posição - Time - Pontos - Jogos - Vitórias - Empates - Derrotas - Gols pró - Gols contra - Saldo

1 - Corinthians - 12 - 5 - 4 - 0 - 1 - 8 - 4 - 4

2 - Santos - 10 - 5 - 3 - 1 - 1 - 10 - 4 - 6

3 - Avaí - 10 - 5 - 3 - 1 - 1 - 6 - 6 - 0

4 - América-MG - 9 - 5 - 3 - 0 - 2 - 7 - 6 - 1

5 - Bragantino - 8 - 5 - 2 - 2 - 1 - 8 - 4 - 4

6 - São Paulo - 8 - 5 - 2 - 2 - 1 - 9 - 6 - 3

7 - Atlético-MG - 8 - 5 - 2 - 2 - 1 - 8 - 6 - 2

8 - Botafogo - 8 - 5 - 2 - 2 - 1 - 7 - 6 - 1

9 - Internacional - 8 - 5 - 2 - 2 - 1 - 4 - 4 - 0

10 - Coritiba - 7 - 5 - 2 - 1 - 2 - 10 - 8 - 2

11 - Cuiabá - 7 - 5 - 2 - 1 - 2 - 4 - 6 - (-2)

12 - Athletico-PR - 6 - 5 - 2 - 0 - 3 - 2 - 6 - (-4)

13 - Palmeiras - 6 - 5 - 1 - 3 - 1 - 7 - 5 - 2

14 - Flamengo - 5 - 5 - 1 - 2 - 2 - 4 - 4 - 0

15 - Fluminense - 5 - 5 - 1 - 2 - 2 - 4 - 5 - (-1)

16 - Goiás - 5 - 5 - 1 - 2 - 2 - 6 - 9 - (-3)

17 - Ceará - 3 - 4 - 1 - 0 - 3 - 4 - 7 - (-3)

18 - Juventude - 3 - 5 - 0 - 3 - 2 - 5 - 9 - (-4)

19 - Atlético-GO - 3 - 5 - 0 - 3 - 2 - 3 - 8 - (-5)

20 - Fortaleza - 1 - 4 - 0 - 1 - 3 - 2 - 5 - (-3)

5ª RODADA

7/05

Atlético-MG 1x2 América-MG

Athletico 1x0 Ceará

8/05

Flamengo 0x1 Botafogo

Palmeiras 1x1 Fluminense

Atlético-GO 0x1 Goiás

Red Bull Bragantino 0x1 Corinthians

Santos 4x1 Cuiabá

Juventude 1x1 Internacional

Fortaleza 1x1 São Paulo

9/5

Avaí 2x1 Coritiba

4ª RODADA

20/04

Flamengo 0x0 Palmeiras

30/04

América-MG 1x0 Athletico-PR

Ceará 0x1 Red Bull Bragantino

Goiás 2x2 Atlético-MG

Cuiabá 1x1 Atlético-GO

1º/05

Botafogo 1 x1 Juventude

Corinthians 1x0 Fortaleza

Coritiba 3x2 Fluminense

Internacional 0x0 Avaí

2/05

São Paulo 2x1 Santos

3ª RODADA

23/04

Red Bull Bragantino 1x1 São Paulo

Athletico-PR 1x0 Flamengo

Fluminense 0x1 Internacional

Palmeiras 3x0 Corinthians

Atlético-MG 2x2 Coritiba

24/04

Santos 3x0 América-MG

Juventude 0x1 Cuiabá

Atlético-GO 1x1 Botafogo

25/04

Avaí 3x2 Goiás

1/06

Fortaleza x Ceará

2ª RODADA

16/04

Goiás 1x1 Palmeiras

América-MG 4x1 Juventude

Corinthians 3x0 Avaí

Cuiabá 0x1 Fluminense

17/04

Santos 2x1 Coritiba

Flamengo 3x1 São Paulo

Red Bull Bragantino 4x0 Atlético-GO

Athletico-PR 0x1 Atlético-MG

Internacional 2x1 Fortaleza

Ceará 1x3 Botafogo

1ª RODADA

9/04

Fluminense 0x0 Santos

Atlético-GO 1x1 Flamengo

Palmeiras 2x3 Ceará

10 /04

Coritiba 3x0 Goiás

Atlético-MG 2x0 Internacional

Botafogo 1x3 Corinthians

Fortaleza 0x1 Cuiabá

São Paulo 4x0 Athletico

Avaí 1x0 América-MG

11/04

Juventude 2x2 Red Bull Bragantino


