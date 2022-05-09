A tabela do Campeonato Brasileiro de 2022
Por Folha de São Paulo / Portal do Holanda
09/05/2022 21h35 — em Esportes
Posição - Time - Pontos - Jogos - Vitórias - Empates - Derrotas - Gols pró - Gols contra - Saldo
1 - Corinthians - 12 - 5 - 4 - 0 - 1 - 8 - 4 - 4
2 - Santos - 10 - 5 - 3 - 1 - 1 - 10 - 4 - 6
3 - Avaí - 10 - 5 - 3 - 1 - 1 - 6 - 6 - 0
4 - América-MG - 9 - 5 - 3 - 0 - 2 - 7 - 6 - 1
5 - Bragantino - 8 - 5 - 2 - 2 - 1 - 8 - 4 - 4
6 - São Paulo - 8 - 5 - 2 - 2 - 1 - 9 - 6 - 3
7 - Atlético-MG - 8 - 5 - 2 - 2 - 1 - 8 - 6 - 2
8 - Botafogo - 8 - 5 - 2 - 2 - 1 - 7 - 6 - 1
9 - Internacional - 8 - 5 - 2 - 2 - 1 - 4 - 4 - 0
10 - Coritiba - 7 - 5 - 2 - 1 - 2 - 10 - 8 - 2
11 - Cuiabá - 7 - 5 - 2 - 1 - 2 - 4 - 6 - (-2)
12 - Athletico-PR - 6 - 5 - 2 - 0 - 3 - 2 - 6 - (-4)
13 - Palmeiras - 6 - 5 - 1 - 3 - 1 - 7 - 5 - 2
14 - Flamengo - 5 - 5 - 1 - 2 - 2 - 4 - 4 - 0
15 - Fluminense - 5 - 5 - 1 - 2 - 2 - 4 - 5 - (-1)
16 - Goiás - 5 - 5 - 1 - 2 - 2 - 6 - 9 - (-3)
17 - Ceará - 3 - 4 - 1 - 0 - 3 - 4 - 7 - (-3)
18 - Juventude - 3 - 5 - 0 - 3 - 2 - 5 - 9 - (-4)
19 - Atlético-GO - 3 - 5 - 0 - 3 - 2 - 3 - 8 - (-5)
20 - Fortaleza - 1 - 4 - 0 - 1 - 3 - 2 - 5 - (-3)
5ª RODADA
7/05
Atlético-MG 1x2 América-MG
Athletico 1x0 Ceará
8/05
Flamengo 0x1 Botafogo
Palmeiras 1x1 Fluminense
Atlético-GO 0x1 Goiás
Red Bull Bragantino 0x1 Corinthians
Santos 4x1 Cuiabá
Juventude 1x1 Internacional
Fortaleza 1x1 São Paulo
9/5
Avaí 2x1 Coritiba
4ª RODADA
20/04
Flamengo 0x0 Palmeiras
30/04
América-MG 1x0 Athletico-PR
Ceará 0x1 Red Bull Bragantino
Goiás 2x2 Atlético-MG
Cuiabá 1x1 Atlético-GO
1º/05
Botafogo 1 x1 Juventude
Corinthians 1x0 Fortaleza
Coritiba 3x2 Fluminense
Internacional 0x0 Avaí
2/05
São Paulo 2x1 Santos
3ª RODADA
23/04
Red Bull Bragantino 1x1 São Paulo
Athletico-PR 1x0 Flamengo
Fluminense 0x1 Internacional
Palmeiras 3x0 Corinthians
Atlético-MG 2x2 Coritiba
24/04
Santos 3x0 América-MG
Juventude 0x1 Cuiabá
Atlético-GO 1x1 Botafogo
25/04
Avaí 3x2 Goiás
1/06
Fortaleza x Ceará
2ª RODADA
16/04
Goiás 1x1 Palmeiras
América-MG 4x1 Juventude
Corinthians 3x0 Avaí
Cuiabá 0x1 Fluminense
17/04
Santos 2x1 Coritiba
Flamengo 3x1 São Paulo
Red Bull Bragantino 4x0 Atlético-GO
Athletico-PR 0x1 Atlético-MG
Internacional 2x1 Fortaleza
Ceará 1x3 Botafogo
1ª RODADA
9/04
Fluminense 0x0 Santos
Atlético-GO 1x1 Flamengo
Palmeiras 2x3 Ceará
10 /04
Coritiba 3x0 Goiás
Atlético-MG 2x0 Internacional
Botafogo 1x3 Corinthians
Fortaleza 0x1 Cuiabá
São Paulo 4x0 Athletico
Avaí 1x0 América-MG
11/04
Juventude 2x2 Red Bull Bragantino
Como lucrar com o voto contratando os melhores candidatos
ASSUNTOS: Esportes