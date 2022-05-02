A tabela do Campeonato Brasileiro de 2022
02/05/2022 21h36 — em Esportes
Posição - Time - Pontos - Jogos - Vitórias - Empates - Derrotas - Gols pró - Gols contra - Saldo
1 - Corinthians - 9 - 4 - 3 - 0 - 1 - 7 - 4 - 3
2 - Red Bull Bragantino - 8 - 4 - 2 - 2 - 0 - 8 - 3 - 5
3 - Atlético-MG - 8 - 4 - 2 - 2 - 0 - 7 - 4 - 3
4 - Coritiba - 7 - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 9 - 6 - 3
5 - São Paulo - 7 - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 8 - 5 - 3
6 - Santos - 7 - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 6 - 3 - 3
7 - Cuiabá - 7 - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 3 - 2 - 1
8 - Internacional - 7 - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 3 - 3 - 0
9 - Avaí - 7 - 4 - 2 - 1 - 1 - 4 - 5 - (-1)
10 - América-MG - 6 - 4 - 2 - 0 - 2 - 5 - 5 - 0
11 - Palmeiras - 5 - 4 - 1 - 2 - 1 - 6 - 4 - 2
12 - Flamengo - 5 - 4 - 1 - 2 - 1 - 4 - 3 - 1
13 - Botafogo - 5 - 4 - 1 - 2 - 1 - 6 - 6 - 0
14 - Fluminense - 4 - 4 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 3 - 4 - (-1)
15 - Ceará - 3 - 3 - 1 - 0 - 2 - 4 - 6 - (-2)
16 - Athletico-PR - 3 - 4 - 1 - 0 - 3 - 1 - 6 - (-5)
17 - Atlético-GO - 3 - 4 - 0 - 3 - 1 - 3 - 7 - (-4)
18 - Goiás - 2 - 4 - 0 - 2 - 2 - 5 - 9 - (-4)
19 - Juventude - 2 - 4 - 0 - 2 - 2 - 4 - 8 - (-4)
20 - Fortaleza - 0 - 3 - 0 - 0 - 3 - 1 - 4 - (-3)
4ª RODADA
20/04
Flamengo 0x0 Palmeiras
30/04
América-MG 1x0 Athletico-PR
Ceará 0x1 Red Bull Bragantino
Goiás 2x2 Atlético-MG
Cuiabá 1x1 Atlético-GO
1º/05
Botafogo 1 x1 Juventude
Corinthians 1x0 Fortaleza
Coritiba 3x2 Fluminense
Internacional 0x0 Avaí
2/05
São Paulo 2x1 Santos
3ª RODADA
23/04
Red Bull Bragantino 1x1 São Paulo
Athletico-PR 1x0 Flamengo
Fluminense 0x1 Internacional
Palmeiras 3x0 Corinthians
Atlético-MG 2x2 Coritiba
24/04
Santos 3x0 América-MG
Juventude 0x1 Cuiabá
Atlético-GO 1x1 Botafogo
25/04
Avaí 3x2 Goiás
1/06
Fortaleza x Ceará
2ª RODADA
16/04
Goiás 1x1 Palmeiras
América-MG 4x1 Juventude
Corinthians 3x0 Avaí
Cuiabá 0x1 Fluminense
17/04
Santos 2x1 Coritiba
Flamengo 3x1 São Paulo
Red Bull Bragantino 4x0 Atlético-GO
Athletico-PR 0x1 Atlético-MG
Internacional 2x1 Fortaleza
Ceará 1x3 Botafogo
1ª RODADA
9/04
Fluminense 0x0 Santos
Atlético-GO 1x1 Flamengo
Palmeiras 2x3 Ceará
10 /04
Coritiba 3x0 Goiás
Atlético-MG 2x0 Internacional
Botafogo 1x3 Corinthians
Fortaleza 0x1 Cuiabá
São Paulo 4x0 Athletico
Avaí 1x0 América-MG
11/04
Juventude 2x2 Red Bull Bragantino
