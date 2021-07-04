A tabela do Campeonato Brasileiro de 2021

Por Folha de São Paulo / Portal do Holanda

04/07/2021 22h02 — em Esportes

Posição - Time - Pontos - Jogos - Vitórias - Empates - Derrotas - Gols pró - Gols contra - Saldo

1 - Bragantino - 21 - 9 - 6 - 3 - 0 - 19 - 10 - 9

2 - Athletico-PR - 19 - 8 - 6 - 1 - 1 - 16 - 7 - 9

3 - Palmeiras - 19 - 9 - 6 - 1 - 2 - 16 - 10 - 6

4 - Atlético-MG - 16 - 9 - 5 - 1 - 3 - 11 - 8 - 3

5 - Fortaleza - 15 - 9 - 4 - 3 - 2 - 14 - 9 - 5

6 - Bahia - 14 - 9 - 4 - 2 - 3 - 17 - 13 - 4

7 - Atlético-GO - 13 - 8 - 4 - 1 - 3 - 7 - 7 - 0

8 - Ceará - 13 - 9 - 3 - 4 - 2 - 11 - 10 - 1

9 - Fluminense - 13 - 9 - 3 - 4 - 2 - 8 - 9 - (-1)

10 - Flamengo - 12 - 7 - 4 - 0 - 3 - 9 - 6 - 3

11 - Santos - 12 - 9 - 3 - 3 - 3 - 9 - 9 - 0

12 - Juventude - 12 - 9 - 3 - 3 - 3 - 7 - 11 - (-4)

13 - Corinthians - 11 - 9 - 2 - 5 - 2 - 7 - 7 - 0

14 - Internacional - 10 - 9 - 2 - 4 - 3 - 10 - 14 - (-4)

15 - América-MG - 9 - 9 - 2 - 3 - 4 - 9 - 11 - (-2)

16 - Sport - 6 - 9 - 1 - 3 - 5 - 4 - 8 - (-4)

17 - São Paulo - 5 - 9 - 0 - 5 - 4 - 5 - 11 - (-6)

18 - Cuiabá - 4 - 7 - 0 - 4 - 3 - 4 - 8 - (-4)

19 - Chapecoense - 4 - 9 - 0 - 4 - 5 - 8 - 17 - (-9)

20 - Grêmio - 2 - 7 - 0 - 2 - 5 - 4 - 10 - (-6)

9ª RODADA

03/07

Athlético-PR 2x1 Fortaleza

América-MG 2x0 Santos

Corinthians 1x1 Internacional

04/07

Chapecoense 0x2 Bahia

Flamengo 0x1 Fluminense

Sport 0x1 Palmeiras

São Paulo 1x2 Bragantino

Ceará 2x0 Juventude

Cuiabá 0x1 Atlético-MG

Grêmio 0x1 Atlético-GO

8ª RODADA

30/06

Fluminese 1x4 Athlético-PR

Fortaleza 3x2 Chapecoense

Internacional 1x2 Palmeiras

Bahia 3x4 América-MG

Santos 0x0 Sport Recife

Corinthians 0x0 São Paulo

Juventude 2x0 Grêmio

01/07

Bragantino 0x0 Ceará SC

Atlético-MG 4x1 Atlético-GO

Cuiabá 0x2 Flamengo

7ª RODADA

27/06

Juventude 1x0 Flamengo

Fluminense 1x1 Corinthians

Palmeiras 3x2 Bahia

Grêmio 0x0 Fortaleza

Athletico-PR 2x2 Chapecoense

Santos 2x0 Atlético-MG

América-MG 1x1 Internacional

Ceará 1x1 São Paulo

Sport 0x0 Cuiabá

28/06

Atlético-GO 0x1 Bragantino

6ª RODADA

23/06

Flamengo 2x1 Fortaleza

São Paulo 2x2 Cuiabá

Bragantino 3x1 Palmeiras

Atlético-GO 1x0 Fluminense

24/06

América-MG 1x1 Juventude

Corinthians 2x1 Sport

Ceará 2x1 Atlético-MG

Chapecoense 1x1 Internacional

Grêmio 2x2 Santos

Bahia 2x1 Athletico-PR

5ª RODADA

19/06

Flamengo 2x3 Bragantino

20/06

Palmeiras 2x1 América-MG

Internacional 1x1 Ceará

Bahia 0x0 Corinthians

Santos x São Paulo

Fortaleza 1x1 Fluminense

Athletico-PR 2x1 Atlético-GO

Juventude x Sport

Cuiabá x Grêmio (Adiado)

21/06

Atlético-MG x Chapecoense

4ª RODADA

16/06

São Paulo 1x1 Chapecoense

Internacional 0x1 Atlético-MG

Corinthians 1x2 Bragantino

Juventude 0x3 Palmeiras

17/06

Ceará 1x2 Bahia

América-MG 0x0 Cuiabá

Fluminense 1x0 Santos

Sport 1x0 Grêmio

Atlético-GO 0x0 Fortaleza

Athetico-PR x Flamengo (Adiado)

3ª RODADA

12/06

Palmeiras 1x1 Corinthians

Santos 0x0 Juventude

13/06

Flamengo 2x0 América-MG

Atlético-MG 1x0 São Paulo

Grêmio 0x1 Athletico-PR

Bahia 0x1 Internacional

Fortaleza 1x0 Sport

Bragantino 2x2 Fluminense

Chapecoense 0x0 Ceará

Cuiabá x Atlético-GO (adiado)

2ª RODADA

05/06

Santos 3x1 Ceará SC

Atlético GO 2x0 São Paulo

Bragantino 3x3 Bahia

06/06

Fluminense 1x0 Cuiabá

América-MG 0x1 Corinthians

Fortaleza 5x1 Internacional

Juventude 0x3 Athlético-PR

Palmeiras 3x1 Chapecoense

Sport Recife 0x1 Atlético-MG

1ª RODADA

29/05

Cuiabá 2x2 Juventude

Bahia 3x0 Santos

São Paulo 0x0 Fluminense

30/05

Atlético-MG 1x2 Fortaleza

Flamengo 1x0 Palmeiras

Ceará-SC 3x2 Grêmio

Corinthians 0x1 Atlético-GO

Chapecoense-SC 0x3 Bragantino

Athlético-PR 1x0 América-MG

Internacional 2x2 Sport Recife


