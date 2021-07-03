A tabela do Campeonato Brasileiro de 2021
03/07/2021
Posição - Time - Pontos - Jogos - Vitórias - Empates - Derrotas - Gols pró - Gols contra - Saldo
1 - Athletico-PR - 19 - 8 - 6 - 1 - 1 - 16 - 7 - 9
2 - Bragantino - 18 - 8 - 5 - 3 - 0 - 17 - 9 - 8
3 - Palmeiras - 16 - 8 - 5 - 1 - 2 - 15 - 10 - 5
4 - Fortaleza - 15 - 9 - 4 - 3 - 2 - 14 - 9 - 5
5 - Atlético-MG - 13 - 8 - 4 - 1 - 3 - 10 - 8 - 2
6 - Flamengo - 12 - 6 - 4 - 0 - 2 - 9 - 5 - 4
7 - Santos - 12 - 9 - 3 - 3 - 3 - 9 - 9 - 0
8 - Juventude - 12 - 8 - 3 - 3 - 2 - 7 - 9 - (-2)
9 - Bahia - 11 - 8 - 3 - 2 - 3 - 15 - 13 - 2
10 - Corinthians - 11 - 9 - 2 - 5 - 2 - 7 - 7 - 0
11 - Atlético-GO - 10 - 7 - 3 - 1 - 3 - 6 - 7 - (-1)
12 - Ceará - 10 - 8 - 2 - 4 - 2 - 9 - 10 - (-1)
13 - Fluminense - 10 - 8 - 2 - 4 - 2 - 7 - 9 - (-2)
14 - Internacional - 10 - 9 - 2 - 4 - 3 - 10 - 14 - (-4)
15 - América-MG - 9 - 9 - 2 - 3 - 4 - 9 - 11 - (-2)
16 - Sport - 6 - 8 - 1 - 3 - 4 - 4 - 7 - (-3)
17 - São Paulo - 5 - 8 - 0 - 5 - 3 - 4 - 9 - (-5)
18 - Cuiabá - 4 - 6 - 0 - 4 - 2 - 4 - 7 - (-3)
19 - Chapecoense - 4 - 8 - 0 - 4 - 4 - 8 - 15 - (-7)
20 - Grêmio - 2 - 6 - 0 - 2 - 4 - 4 - 9 - (-5)
9ª RODADA
03/07
Athlético-PR 2x1 Fortaleza
América-MG 2x0 Santos
Corinthians 1x1 Internacional
8ª RODADA
30/06
Fluminese 1x4 Athlético-PR
Fortaleza 3x2 Chapecoense
Internacional 1x2 Palmeiras
Bahia 3x4 América-MG
Santos 0x0 Sport Recife
Corinthians 0x0 São Paulo
Juventude 2x0 Grêmio
01/07
Bragantino 0x0 Ceará SC
Atlético-MG 4x1 Atlético-GO
Cuiabá 0x2 Flamengo
7ª RODADA
27/06
Juventude 1x0 Flamengo
Fluminense 1x1 Corinthians
Palmeiras 3x2 Bahia
Grêmio 0x0 Fortaleza
Athletico-PR 2x2 Chapecoense
Santos 2x0 Atlético-MG
América-MG 1x1 Internacional
Ceará 1x1 São Paulo
Sport 0x0 Cuiabá
28/06
Atlético-GO 0x1 Bragantino
6ª RODADA
23/06
Flamengo 2x1 Fortaleza
São Paulo 2x2 Cuiabá
Bragantino 3x1 Palmeiras
Atlético-GO 1x0 Fluminense
24/06
América-MG 1x1 Juventude
Corinthians 2x1 Sport
Ceará 2x1 Atlético-MG
Chapecoense 1x1 Internacional
Grêmio 2x2 Santos
Bahia 2x1 Athletico-PR
5ª RODADA
19/06
Flamengo 2x3 Bragantino
20/06
Palmeiras 2x1 América-MG
Internacional 1x1 Ceará
Bahia 0x0 Corinthians
Santos x São Paulo
Fortaleza 1x1 Fluminense
Athletico-PR 2x1 Atlético-GO
Juventude x Sport
Cuiabá x Grêmio (Adiado)
21/06
Atlético-MG x Chapecoense
4ª RODADA
16/06
São Paulo 1x1 Chapecoense
Internacional 0x1 Atlético-MG
Corinthians 1x2 Bragantino
Juventude 0x3 Palmeiras
17/06
Ceará 1x2 Bahia
América-MG 0x0 Cuiabá
Fluminense 1x0 Santos
Sport 1x0 Grêmio
Atlético-GO 0x0 Fortaleza
Athetico-PR x Flamengo (Adiado)
3ª RODADA
12/06
Palmeiras 1x1 Corinthians
Santos 0x0 Juventude
13/06
Flamengo 2x0 América-MG
Atlético-MG 1x0 São Paulo
Grêmio 0x1 Athletico-PR
Bahia 0x1 Internacional
Fortaleza 1x0 Sport
Bragantino 2x2 Fluminense
Chapecoense 0x0 Ceará
Cuiabá x Atlético-GO (adiado)
2ª RODADA
05/06
Santos 3x1 Ceará SC
Atlético GO 2x0 São Paulo
Bragantino 3x3 Bahia
06/06
Fluminense 1x0 Cuiabá
América-MG 0x1 Corinthians
Fortaleza 5x1 Internacional
Juventude 0x3 Athlético-PR
Palmeiras 3x1 Chapecoense
Sport Recife 0x1 Atlético-MG
1ª RODADA
29/05
Cuiabá 2x2 Juventude
Bahia 3x0 Santos
São Paulo 0x0 Fluminense
30/05
Atlético-MG 1x2 Fortaleza
Flamengo 1x0 Palmeiras
Ceará-SC 3x2 Grêmio
Corinthians 0x1 Atlético-GO
Chapecoense-SC 0x3 Bragantino
Athlético-PR 1x0 América-MG
Internacional 2x2 Sport Recife