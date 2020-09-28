Esportes
A tabela do Campeonato Brasileiro de 2020
Posição - Time - Pontos - Jogos - Vitórias - Empates - Derrotas - Gols pró - Gols contra - Saldo 1 - Atlético-MG - 24 - 11 - 8 - 0 - 3 - 21 - 13 - 8 2 - Internacional - 21 - 12 - 6 - 3 - 3 - 16 - 8 - 8 3 - São Paulo - 19 - 11 - 5 - 4 - 2 - 14 - 12 - 2 4 - Palmeiras - 19 - 11 - 4 - 7 - 0 - 15 - 10 - 5 5 - Vasco - 18 - 11 - 5 - 3 - 3 - 16 - 11 - 5 6 - Flamengo - 18 - 11 - 5 - 3 - 3 - 14 - 14 - 0 7 - Fluminense - 17 - 12 - 5 - 2 - 5 - 16 - 14 - 2 8 - Sport - 17 - 12 - 5 - 2 - 5 - 12 - 13 - (-1) 9 - Santos - 17 - 12 - 4 - 5 - 3 - 15 - 13 - 2 10 - Fortaleza - 16 - 12 - 4 - 4 - 4 - 12 - 10 - 2 11 - Athletico-PR - 14 - 11 - 4 - 2 - 5 - 9 - 10 - (-1) 12 - Ceará - 14 - 12 - 4 - 2 - 6 - 14 - 18 - (-4) 13 - Atlético-GO - 13 - 11 - 3 - 4 - 4 - 13 - 16 - (-3) 14 - Grêmio - 13 - 11 - 2 - 7 - 2 - 10 - 10 - 0 15 - Corinthians - 12 - 11 - 3 - 3 - 5 - 15 - 17 - (-2) 16 - Coritiba - 11 - 12 - 3 - 2 - 7 - 8 - 16 - (-8) 17 - Bragantino - 11 - 12 - 2 - 5 - 5 - 15 - 19 - (-4) 18 - Botafogo - 11 - 11 - 1 - 8 - 2 - 10 - 12 - (-2) 19 - Goiás - 9 - 9 - 2 - 3 - 4 - 13 - 15 - (-2) 20 - Bahia - 9 - 11 - 2 - 3 - 6 - 12 - 19 - (-7) 12ª rodada 23/09 Sport 1x0 Corinthians 26/09 Internacional 1x1 São Paulo Athletico-PR 1x0 Bahia Atlético-MG 3x1 Grêmio 27/09 Vasco 1x1 RB Bragantino Palmeiras 1x1 Flamengo Ceará 2x2 Goias Atlético-GO 1x1 Botafogo Santos 1x1 Fortaleza 28/09 Fluminense 4x0 Coritiba 13ª rodada 03/10 Grêmio x Internacional Palmeiras x Ceará RB Bragantino x Corinthians 04/10 Botafogo x Fluminense Flamengo x Athletico-PR Coritiba x São Paulo Bahia x Sport Fortaleza x Atlético-GO Goiás x Santos Atlético-MG x Vasco