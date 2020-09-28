Siga o Portal do Holanda

A tabela do Campeonato Brasileiro de 2020

Posição - Time - Pontos - Jogos - Vitórias - Empates - Derrotas - Gols pró - Gols contra - Saldo

1 - Atlético-MG - 24 - 11 - 8 - 0 - 3 - 21 - 13 - 8

2 - Internacional - 21 - 12 - 6 - 3 - 3 - 16 - 8 - 8

3 - São Paulo - 19 - 11 - 5 - 4 - 2 - 14 - 12 - 2

4 - Palmeiras - 19 - 11 - 4 - 7 - 0 - 15 - 10 - 5

5 - Vasco - 18 - 11 - 5 - 3 - 3 - 16 - 11 - 5

6 - Flamengo - 18 - 11 - 5 - 3 - 3 - 14 - 14 - 0

7 - Fluminense - 17 - 12 - 5 - 2 - 5 - 16 - 14 - 2

8 - Sport - 17 - 12 - 5 - 2 - 5 - 12 - 13 - (-1)

9 - Santos - 17 - 12 - 4 - 5 - 3 - 15 - 13 - 2

10 - Fortaleza - 16 - 12 - 4 - 4 - 4 - 12 - 10 - 2

11 - Athletico-PR - 14 - 11 - 4 - 2 - 5 - 9 - 10 - (-1)

12 - Ceará - 14 - 12 - 4 - 2 - 6 - 14 - 18 - (-4)

13 - Atlético-GO - 13 - 11 - 3 - 4 - 4 - 13 - 16 - (-3)

14 - Grêmio - 13 - 11 - 2 - 7 - 2 - 10 - 10 - 0

15 - Corinthians - 12 - 11 - 3 - 3 - 5 - 15 - 17 - (-2)

16 - Coritiba - 11 - 12 - 3 - 2 - 7 - 8 - 16 - (-8)

17 - Bragantino - 11 - 12 - 2 - 5 - 5 - 15 - 19 - (-4)

18 - Botafogo - 11 - 11 - 1 - 8 - 2 - 10 - 12 - (-2)

19 - Goiás - 9 - 9 - 2 - 3 - 4 - 13 - 15 - (-2)

20 - Bahia - 9 - 11 - 2 - 3 - 6 - 12 - 19 - (-7)

12ª rodada

23/09

Sport 1x0 Corinthians

26/09

Internacional 1x1 São Paulo

Athletico-PR 1x0 Bahia

Atlético-MG 3x1 Grêmio

27/09

Vasco 1x1 RB Bragantino

Palmeiras 1x1 Flamengo

Ceará 2x2 Goias

Atlético-GO 1x1 Botafogo

Santos 1x1 Fortaleza

28/09

Fluminense 4x0 Coritiba

13ª rodada

03/10

Grêmio x Internacional

Palmeiras x Ceará

RB Bragantino x Corinthians

04/10

Botafogo x Fluminense

Flamengo x Athletico-PR

Coritiba x São Paulo

Bahia x Sport

Fortaleza x Atlético-GO

Goiás x Santos

Atlético-MG x Vasco

