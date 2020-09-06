Siga o Portal do Holanda

A tabela do Campeonato Brasileiro de 2020

Posição - Time - Pontos - Jogos - Vitórias - Empates - Derrotas - Gols pró - Gols contra - Saldo

1 - Internacional - 17 - 8 - 5 - 2 - 1 - 13 - 5 - 8

2 - São Paulo - 16 - 8 - 5 - 1 - 2 - 10 - 8 - 2

3 - Atlético-MG - 15 - 7 - 5 - 0 - 2 - 11 - 5 - 6

4 - Vasco - 14 - 7 - 4 - 2 - 1 - 11 - 5 - 6

5 - Flamengo - 14 - 8 - 4 - 2 - 2 - 11 - 10 - 1

6 - Palmeiras - 13 - 7 - 3 - 4 - 0 - 9 - 6 - 3

7 - Santos - 11 - 8 - 3 - 2 - 3 - 9 - 9 - 0

8 - Fluminense - 11 - 8 - 3 - 2 - 3 - 9 - 10 - (-1)

9 - Sport - 10 - 8 - 3 - 1 - 4 - 8 - 10 - (-2)

10 - Ceará - 10 - 8 - 3 - 1 - 4 - 8 - 10 - (-2)

11 - Corinthians - 9 - 7 - 2 - 3 - 2 - 11 - 10 - 1

12 - Bahia - 9 - 7 - 2 - 3 - 2 - 10 - 12 - (-2)

13 - Fortaleza - 8 - 8 - 2 - 2 - 4 - 8 - 8 - 0

14 - Grêmio - 8 - 7 - 1 - 5 - 1 - 5 - 5 - 0

15 - Botafogo - 8 - 7 - 1 - 5 - 1 - 6 - 7 - (-1)

16 - Athletico-PR - 7 - 8 - 2 - 1 - 5 - 6 - 9 - (-3)

17 - Coritiba - 7 - 8 - 2 - 1 - 5 - 4 - 8 - (-4)

18 - Atlético-GO - 6 - 7 - 1 - 3 - 3 - 6 - 10 - (-4)

19 - Bragantino - 6 - 8 - 1 - 3 - 4 - 8 - 13 - (-5)

20 - Goiás - 4 - 6 - 1 - 1 - 4 - 7 - 10 - (-3)

8ª rodada

05/09

Flamengo 2x1 Fortaleza

Corinthians 2x2 Botafogo

Ceará 0x1 Santos

06/09

RB Bragantino 1x2 Palmeiras

São Paulo 3x1 Fluminense

Internacional 2x2 Bahia

Vasco 1x0 Athletico-PR

Atlético-GO 1x1 Grêmio

Sport 2x1 Goiás

Coritiba 0x1 Atlético-MG

9ª rodada

09/09

Fortaleza x Sport

Goiás x Coritiba

São Paulo x RB Bragantino

Athletico-PR x Botafogo

Fluminense x Flamengo

Santos x Atlético-MG

10/09

Corinthians x Palmeiras

Internacional x Ceará

Bahia x Grêmio

Vasco x Atlético-GO

