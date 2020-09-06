Esportes
A tabela do Campeonato Brasileiro de 2020
Posição - Time - Pontos - Jogos - Vitórias - Empates - Derrotas - Gols pró - Gols contra - Saldo 1 - Internacional - 17 - 8 - 5 - 2 - 1 - 13 - 5 - 8 2 - São Paulo - 16 - 8 - 5 - 1 - 2 - 10 - 8 - 2 3 - Atlético-MG - 15 - 7 - 5 - 0 - 2 - 11 - 5 - 6 4 - Vasco - 14 - 7 - 4 - 2 - 1 - 11 - 5 - 6 5 - Flamengo - 14 - 8 - 4 - 2 - 2 - 11 - 10 - 1 6 - Palmeiras - 13 - 7 - 3 - 4 - 0 - 9 - 6 - 3 7 - Santos - 11 - 8 - 3 - 2 - 3 - 9 - 9 - 0 8 - Fluminense - 11 - 8 - 3 - 2 - 3 - 9 - 10 - (-1) 9 - Sport - 10 - 8 - 3 - 1 - 4 - 8 - 10 - (-2) 10 - Ceará - 10 - 8 - 3 - 1 - 4 - 8 - 10 - (-2) 11 - Corinthians - 9 - 7 - 2 - 3 - 2 - 11 - 10 - 1 12 - Bahia - 9 - 7 - 2 - 3 - 2 - 10 - 12 - (-2) 13 - Fortaleza - 8 - 8 - 2 - 2 - 4 - 8 - 8 - 0 14 - Grêmio - 8 - 7 - 1 - 5 - 1 - 5 - 5 - 0 15 - Botafogo - 8 - 7 - 1 - 5 - 1 - 6 - 7 - (-1) 16 - Athletico-PR - 7 - 8 - 2 - 1 - 5 - 6 - 9 - (-3) 17 - Coritiba - 7 - 8 - 2 - 1 - 5 - 4 - 8 - (-4) 18 - Atlético-GO - 6 - 7 - 1 - 3 - 3 - 6 - 10 - (-4) 19 - Bragantino - 6 - 8 - 1 - 3 - 4 - 8 - 13 - (-5) 20 - Goiás - 4 - 6 - 1 - 1 - 4 - 7 - 10 - (-3) 8ª rodada 05/09 Flamengo 2x1 Fortaleza Corinthians 2x2 Botafogo Ceará 0x1 Santos 06/09 RB Bragantino 1x2 Palmeiras São Paulo 3x1 Fluminense Internacional 2x2 Bahia Vasco 1x0 Athletico-PR Atlético-GO 1x1 Grêmio Sport 2x1 Goiás Coritiba 0x1 Atlético-MG 9ª rodada 09/09 Fortaleza x Sport Goiás x Coritiba São Paulo x RB Bragantino Athletico-PR x Botafogo Fluminense x Flamengo Santos x Atlético-MG 10/09 Corinthians x Palmeiras Internacional x Ceará Bahia x Grêmio Vasco x Atlético-GO