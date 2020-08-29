Siga o Portal do Holanda

A tabela do Campeonato Brasileiro de 2020

Posição - Time - Pontos - Jogos - Vitórias - Empates - Derrotas - Gols pró - Gols contra - Saldo

1 - Internacional - 15 - 6 - 5 - 0 - 1 - 10 - 2 - 8

2 - Vasco - 10 - 5 - 3 - 1 - 1 - 8 - 3 - 5

3 - São Paulo - 10 - 5 - 3 - 1 - 1 - 5 - 3 - 2

4 - Fluminense - 10 - 6 - 3 - 1 - 2 - 7 - 6 - 1

5 - Atlético-MG - 9 - 5 - 3 - 0 - 2 - 7 - 5 - 2

6 - Palmeiras - 9 - 5 - 2 - 3 - 0 - 6 - 4 - 2

7 - Fortaleza - 8 - 6 - 2 - 2 - 2 - 7 - 5 - 2

8 - Bahia - 8 - 5 - 2 - 2 - 1 - 5 - 5 - 0

9 - Santos - 7 - 5 - 2 - 1 - 2 - 6 - 6 - 0

10 - Grêmio - 7 - 5 - 1 - 4 - 0 - 3 - 2 - 1

11 - Athletico-PR - 6 - 6 - 2 - 0 - 4 - 5 - 7 - (-2)

12 - Botafogo - 6 - 5 - 1 - 3 - 1 - 4 - 5 - (-1)

13 - Corinthians - 5 - 4 - 1 - 2 - 1 - 6 - 5 - 1

14 - Flamengo - 5 - 5 - 1 - 2 - 2 - 3 - 6 - (-3)

15 - Red Bull Bragantino - 5 - 6 - 1 - 2 - 3 - 6 - 10 - (-4)

16 - Goiás - 4 - 4 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 5 - 6 - (-1)

17 - Atlético-GO - 4 - 4 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 4 - 6 - (-2)

18 - Sport - 4 - 5 - 1 - 1 - 3 - 4 - 7 - (-3)

19 - Ceará - 4 - 5 - 1 - 1 - 3 - 5 - 9 - (-4)

20 - Coritiba - 3 - 5 - 1 - 0 - 4 - 3 - 7 - (-4)

11ª RODADA

26/08

São Paulo 1x0 Athletico-PR

6ª RODADA

29/08

Botafogo 0x2 Internacional

Fluminense 2x1 Vasco

Bahia 1x1 Palmeiras

Fortaleza 3x0 Red Bull Bragantino

30/08

São Paulo x Corinthians

Santos x Flamengo

Coritiba x Sport

Atlético-GO x Ceará

A definir

Atlético-MG x Athletico-PR

Grêmio x Goiás

5ª RODADA

22/08

Athletico-PR 0x1 Fluminense

Internacional 1x0 Atlético-MG

Goiás 2x0 Atlético-GO

23/08

Flamengo 1x1 Botafogo

Vasco 0x0 Grêmio

Palmeiras 2x1 Santos

Red Bull Bragantino 1x2 Coritiba

Sport 0x1 São Paulo

Ceará 2x0 Bahia

26/08

Corinthians 1x1 Fortaleza

4ª RODADA

19/08

Flamengo 1x1 Grêmio

Red Bull Bragantino 2x1 Fluminense

Athletico-PR 0x1 Palmeiras

Internacional 3x0 Atlético-GO

Goiás 1x3 Fortaleza

Botafogo 2x1 Atlético-MG

Corinthians 3x1 Coritiba

20/08

Sport 0x1 Santos

São Paulo 1x1 Bahia

Ceará 3x0 Vasco

3ª RODADA

15/08

Grêmio 0x0 Corinthians

Coritiba 0x1 Flamengo

Palmeiras 1x1 Goiás

16/08

Atlético-MG 2x0 Ceará

Vasco 2x1 São Paulo

Bahia 2x1 Red Bull Bragantino

Fluminense 2x1 Internacional

Atlético-GO 1x1 Sport

Fortaleza 0x0 Botafogo

Santos 3x1 Athletico-PR

2ª RODADA

12/08

Red Bull Bragantino 1x1 Botafogo

Atlético-MG 3x2 Corinthians

Athletico-PR 2x1 Goiás

Bahia 1x0 Coritiba

Atlético-GO 3x0 Flamengo

Fluminense 1x1 Palmeiras

Ceará 1x1 Grêmio

13/08

São Paulo 1x0 Fortaleza

Internacional 2x0 Santos

Vasco 2x0 Sport

1ª RODADA

08/08

Fortaleza 0x2 Athletico-PR

Coritiba 0x1 Internacional

Sport 3x2 Ceará

09/08

Flamengo 0x1 Atlético-MG

Grêmio 1x0 Fluminense

Santos 1x1 Red Bull Bragantino

29/09

Botafogo x Bahia

01/10

Corinthians x Atlético-GO

A definir

Palmeiras x Vasco

Goiás x São Paulo

