Esportes
A tabela do Campeonato Brasileiro de 2020
Posição - Time - Pontos - Jogos - Vitórias - Empates - Derrotas - Gols pró - Gols contra - Saldo 1 - Internacional - 15 - 6 - 5 - 0 - 1 - 10 - 2 - 8 2 - Vasco - 10 - 5 - 3 - 1 - 1 - 8 - 3 - 5 3 - São Paulo - 10 - 5 - 3 - 1 - 1 - 5 - 3 - 2 4 - Fluminense - 10 - 6 - 3 - 1 - 2 - 7 - 6 - 1 5 - Atlético-MG - 9 - 5 - 3 - 0 - 2 - 7 - 5 - 2 6 - Palmeiras - 9 - 5 - 2 - 3 - 0 - 6 - 4 - 2 7 - Fortaleza - 8 - 6 - 2 - 2 - 2 - 7 - 5 - 2 8 - Bahia - 8 - 5 - 2 - 2 - 1 - 5 - 5 - 0 9 - Santos - 7 - 5 - 2 - 1 - 2 - 6 - 6 - 0 10 - Grêmio - 7 - 5 - 1 - 4 - 0 - 3 - 2 - 1 11 - Athletico-PR - 6 - 6 - 2 - 0 - 4 - 5 - 7 - (-2) 12 - Botafogo - 6 - 5 - 1 - 3 - 1 - 4 - 5 - (-1) 13 - Corinthians - 5 - 4 - 1 - 2 - 1 - 6 - 5 - 1 14 - Flamengo - 5 - 5 - 1 - 2 - 2 - 3 - 6 - (-3) 15 - Red Bull Bragantino - 5 - 6 - 1 - 2 - 3 - 6 - 10 - (-4) 16 - Goiás - 4 - 4 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 5 - 6 - (-1) 17 - Atlético-GO - 4 - 4 - 1 - 1 - 2 - 4 - 6 - (-2) 18 - Sport - 4 - 5 - 1 - 1 - 3 - 4 - 7 - (-3) 19 - Ceará - 4 - 5 - 1 - 1 - 3 - 5 - 9 - (-4) 20 - Coritiba - 3 - 5 - 1 - 0 - 4 - 3 - 7 - (-4) 11ª RODADA 26/08 São Paulo 1x0 Athletico-PR 6ª RODADA 29/08 Botafogo 0x2 Internacional Fluminense 2x1 Vasco Bahia 1x1 Palmeiras Fortaleza 3x0 Red Bull Bragantino 30/08 São Paulo x Corinthians Santos x Flamengo Coritiba x Sport Atlético-GO x Ceará A definir Atlético-MG x Athletico-PR Grêmio x Goiás 5ª RODADA 22/08 Athletico-PR 0x1 Fluminense Internacional 1x0 Atlético-MG Goiás 2x0 Atlético-GO 23/08 Flamengo 1x1 Botafogo Vasco 0x0 Grêmio Palmeiras 2x1 Santos Red Bull Bragantino 1x2 Coritiba Sport 0x1 São Paulo Ceará 2x0 Bahia 26/08 Corinthians 1x1 Fortaleza 4ª RODADA 19/08 Flamengo 1x1 Grêmio Red Bull Bragantino 2x1 Fluminense Athletico-PR 0x1 Palmeiras Internacional 3x0 Atlético-GO Goiás 1x3 Fortaleza Botafogo 2x1 Atlético-MG Corinthians 3x1 Coritiba 20/08 Sport 0x1 Santos São Paulo 1x1 Bahia Ceará 3x0 Vasco 3ª RODADA 15/08 Grêmio 0x0 Corinthians Coritiba 0x1 Flamengo Palmeiras 1x1 Goiás 16/08 Atlético-MG 2x0 Ceará Vasco 2x1 São Paulo Bahia 2x1 Red Bull Bragantino Fluminense 2x1 Internacional Atlético-GO 1x1 Sport Fortaleza 0x0 Botafogo Santos 3x1 Athletico-PR 2ª RODADA 12/08 Red Bull Bragantino 1x1 Botafogo Atlético-MG 3x2 Corinthians Athletico-PR 2x1 Goiás Bahia 1x0 Coritiba Atlético-GO 3x0 Flamengo Fluminense 1x1 Palmeiras Ceará 1x1 Grêmio 13/08 São Paulo 1x0 Fortaleza Internacional 2x0 Santos Vasco 2x0 Sport 1ª RODADA 08/08 Fortaleza 0x2 Athletico-PR Coritiba 0x1 Internacional Sport 3x2 Ceará 09/08 Flamengo 0x1 Atlético-MG Grêmio 1x0 Fluminense Santos 1x1 Red Bull Bragantino 29/09 Botafogo x Bahia 01/10 Corinthians x Atlético-GO A definir Palmeiras x Vasco Goiás x São Paulo