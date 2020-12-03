A tabela da Copa Libertadores da América de 2020

Por Folha de São Paulo / Portal do Holanda

02/12/2020 23h34 — em Esportes

OITAVAS DE FINAL

VOLTA

01/12

Santos 0x1 LDU (EQU)

Flamengo 1x1 Racing (ARG) (3x5 nos pênaltis)

River Plate (ARG) 1x0 Athletico-PR

02/12

Palmeiras 5x0 Delfín (EQU)

Nacional-URU 0x0 Independiente del Valle (EQU) (4x2 nos pênaltis)

Jorge Wilstermann (BOL) 0x2 Libertad (PAR)

03/12

Grêmio x Guaraní-PAR

9/12

Boca Juniors (ARG) x Internacional

IDA

24/11

LDU (EQU) 1x2 Santos

Racing (ARG) 1x1 Flamengo

Athletico-PR 1x1 River Plate (ARG)

25/11

Delfín (EQU) 1x3 Palmeiras

Independiente del Valle (EQU) 0x0 Nacional-URU

Libertad (PAR) 3x1 Jorge Wilstermann (BOL)

26/11

Guaraní-PAR 0x2 Grêmio

02/12

Internacional 0x1 Boca Juniors (ARG)

+ Esportes



Notificação Push Onsignal

Notificação enviada!