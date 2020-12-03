A tabela da Copa Libertadores da América de 2020
Por Folha de São Paulo / Portal do Holanda
02/12/2020 23h34 — em Esportes
OITAVAS DE FINAL VOLTA 01/12 Santos 0x1 LDU (EQU) Flamengo 1x1 Racing (ARG) (3x5 nos pênaltis) River Plate (ARG) 1x0 Athletico-PR 02/12 Palmeiras 5x0 Delfín (EQU) Nacional-URU 0x0 Independiente del Valle (EQU) (4x2 nos pênaltis) Jorge Wilstermann (BOL) 0x2 Libertad (PAR) 03/12 Grêmio x Guaraní-PAR 9/12 Boca Juniors (ARG) x Internacional IDA 24/11 LDU (EQU) 1x2 Santos Racing (ARG) 1x1 Flamengo Athletico-PR 1x1 River Plate (ARG) 25/11 Delfín (EQU) 1x3 Palmeiras Independiente del Valle (EQU) 0x0 Nacional-URU Libertad (PAR) 3x1 Jorge Wilstermann (BOL) 26/11 Guaraní-PAR 0x2 Grêmio 02/12 Internacional 0x1 Boca Juniors (ARG)
O juiz 'incompetente' e os novos rumos da 'Maus Caminhos'
O juiz 'incompetente' e os novos rumos da 'Maus Caminhos'
O juiz 'incompetente' e os novos rumos da 'Maus Caminhos'