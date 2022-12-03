   Compartilhe este texto

Pelé No Longer Responds to Chemotherapy and Is under Palliative Care

Por Folha de São Paulo / Portal do Holanda

03/12/2022 10h38 — em
Esportes



SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - Admitted last Tuesday (29) to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, Pelé, 82, is no longer responding to the chemotherapy treatment he had been undergoing since September last year when he was operated on for bowel cancer. At the beginning of the year, metastasis in the intestine, lung, and liver were diagnosed. Folha learned that the football star is under exclusive palliative care. This means that chemotherapy has been suspended and that he continues to receive comforting treatment, to relieve pain and shortness of breath, for example, without being subjected to invasive therapies.

Palliative care is indicated for all patients with progressive and potentially life-threatening diseases or conditions. The measures will depend on the symptoms, functionality, and prognosis, that is, how long the patient is expected to survive. As previously reported by ESPN, Pelé arrived at the hospital with a condition of anasarca (generalized swelling), an edemigemic syndrome (general edema), and decompensated heart failure. Folha confirmed this information.

This Friday afternoon (2), the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein released a note informing that Pelé was diagnosed with a respiratory infection, after being hospitalized on Tuesday for a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment for the colon tumor identified in September 2021. The infection is being treated with antibiotics. "The response has been adequate and the patient, who remains in a common room, is stable, with a general improvement in his health", says the statement signed by doctors Fabio Nasri, geriatrician and endocrinologist, oncologist Rene Gansl and Miguel Cendoroglo Neto, Einstein's medical director-superintendent. According to the note, the former player will remain hospitalized in the coming days for continued treatment.

Folha tried to contact the doctors who signed the statement, but, according to the press office, the team's positions will only be communicated through official notes. The newspaper also tried to hear from the hospital management about suspending chemotherapy and adopting palliative care. The hospital neither confirmed nor denied the information. They only reinforced that they would stick to the content of the note released this Friday.

Kely Nascimento, daughter of the 'King', has minimized the severity of her father's health condition in her social media profile. "The media is overreacting again and I want to come here and calm things down a little bit. My dad is in the hospital, regulating medication. I'm not jumping on a flight to run there. My brothers are in Brazil, visiting, and I'm going on New Year's Eve", she posted. "There is no surprise, no emergency", concluded Kely, who thanked the fans for their kindness.

Pelé has been posting on his social media profiles during the World Cup. On Monday (28), at halftime between Brazil and Switzerland, with the score still 0-0, he posted on Twitter: "How are you doing after this first half? As my friend Galvão Bueno would say, Haja corazón. I believe in the victory, what about you?"

This Thursday, on his Instagram account, a text was posted in which he thanked the tribute he received in the host country of the World Cup and also reassured the fans. "Friends, I'm in the hospital doing my monthly visit. It's always good to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who has been sending me good vibes!"

The star has been fighting bowel cancer since August 31, 2021, when he was diagnosed with a tumor in the colon (large intestine) during routine exams, which should have been done in 2020, but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Four days later, he underwent surgery at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein to remove the tumor, and, during his stay, he was taken to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) a few times, the last one on September 16.

According to the bulletin released at the time, the football star had respiratory instability. Shortly after the surgery, the three-time world champion began chemotherapy sessions. In December 2021, he was hospitalized for about 15 days for more chemotherapy sessions. On December 23, when he was discharged, he posted on social media. "As I promised you, I'm going to spend Christmas with my family. I'm coming home." On Feb. 13, when he returned for more chemotherapy, he joked, "Hopefully there's popcorn, so I can watch the Super Bowl soon. I'll be watching even though my friend Tom Brady isn't playing. Thanks for all the messages of love."

On the occasion, the 'King' had to extend his stay in the hospital after doctors identified a urinary tract infection. Pelé was discharged on February 28. In addition to cancer, the athlete also suffers from the aftereffects of three surgeries performed in recent years. One for placement of the prosthesis in his hip and two others to correct it. He also feels pain in his knee, a problem that has made it difficult for him to move around.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Bastidores da Política - Silas Câmara está livre e sob proteção de anjos e demônios Bastidores da Política
Silas Câmara está livre e sob proteção de anjos e demônios


Siga-nos no
O Portal do Holanda foi fundado em 14 de novembro de 2005. Primeiramente com uma coluna, que levou o nome de seu fundador, o jornalista Raimundo de Holanda. Depois passou para Blog do Holanda e por último Portal do Holanda. Foi um dos primeiros sítios de internet no Estado do Amazonas. É auditado pelo IVC e ComScore.

ASSUNTOS: Esportes

+ Esportes


03/12/2022

Pelé ya no responde a la quimio y está en cuidados paliativos

03/12/2022

CBF avalia se Jesus e Alex Telles seguem no grupo ou se voltam para seus clubes

03/12/2022

Baixas de Jesus e Telles aumentam lista de lesões que assolam a seleção no Qatar

03/12/2022

Picanha é sem graça perto do que temos, diz Salt Bae, chef da carne folheada a ouro

03/12/2022

Lesionados, Gabriel Jesus e Alex Telles estão fora da Copa do Mundo

03/12/2022

Fase de grupos da Copa tem tempo de acréscimos equivalente a 5 partidas e meia

Gabriel Jesus - Foto: Divulgação/CBF

03/12/2022

Lesionados, Gabriel Jesus e Alex Telles estão fora da Copa do Mundo

Brasil chutou, mas não fez gols - Foto: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

03/12/2022

Eliminada, Alemanha é seleção com mais chutes e dribles certos; veja curiosidades da 1ª fase da Copa

03/12/2022

Pelé não responde mais à quimioterapia e está em cuidados paliativos

03/12/2022

Brasil e Argentina são times que descansam menos entre 1ª fase e mata-mata

02/12/2022

Coreia do Sul bate Portugal, elimina Uruguai e pega o Brasil nas oitavas

02/12/2022

Com Alex Telles, Brasil tem 3 de seus 4 laterais de ofício baqueados

02/12/2022

Os destaques da Copa na TV neste sábado

Foto: Reprodução/ Instagram

02/12/2022

Segundo médico da seleção, Neymar ainda é dúvida para oitavas

02/12/2022

Brasil e Argentina são os times com menos descanso entre 1ª fase e mata-mata

02/12/2022

Novo sócio de seu ídolo Messi, Enzo Fernández é revelação da Copa

02/12/2022

Em SP, camaroneses lideram festa da vitória com nigerianos, angolanos e congoleses

02/12/2022

Ainda não há certeza sobre participação de Neymar nas oitavas de final

02/12/2022

Rocinha organiza primeira festa para acompanhar a seleção, vê derrota, mas mantém esperança

02/12/2022

"Todos viram a falta que Neymar fez", diz Richarlison

02/12/2022

Derrota do Brasil frustra torcedores reunidos no Mineirão

02/12/2022

Brasil leva gol nos acréscimos e perde na fase de grupos da Copa após 24 anos

02/12/2022

De 'não tem rival fraco' a 'não podemos mais errar', brasileiros repetem clichês após derrota

02/12/2022

Brasil classificado e mais um dia de surpresas; veja o resumo e as estatísticas do dia

02/12/2022

Mata-matas da Copa têm pela 1ª vez seleções de seis regiões diferentes

02/12/2022

Brasil classificado e mais um dia de surpresas; veja o resumo e as estatísticas do dia

02/12/2022

Saiba quais estádios viram mais, e menos, gols na Copa

02/12/2022

Primeira fase da Copa do Mundo tem cinco artilheiros; veja

02/12/2022

Martinelli lamenta derrota do Brasil, mas lembra 'gordurinha para queimar'


Notificação Push Onsignal

Notificação enviada!