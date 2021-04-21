'WandaVision', 'Emily em Paris' e 'The Boys' lideram indicações do MTV Movie e TV Awards

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - As séries "WandaVision (Disney+), "Emily em Paris" (Netflix) e "The Boys" (Amazon Prime Video) e o reality show RuPaul's Drag Race foram os programas com o maior número de indicações do MTV Movie e TV Awards, premiação do cinema e da televisão dos Estados Unidos transmitida anualmente pela MTV.

Primeira série original da plataforma encarregada de expandir o chamado Universo Cinematográfico Marvel para o streaming -e de reaproveitar personagens que, nos cinemas, tiveram pouco tempo de tela, "WandaVision" teve cinco indicações, melhor série, melhor atriz (Elizabeth Olsen/Wanda Maximoff), melhor herói (Teyonah Parris/Monica Rambeau), melhor vilão (Kathryn Hahn/Agnes) e melhor briga (Wanda vs. Agatha).

Na sequência, com quatro indicações cada uma, vem "Emily em Paris", série de Darren Star e estrelada por Lily Collins; e "The Boys", cujos heróis são inspirados nos quadrinhos homônimos de Garth Ennis e Darick Robertson. Já no MTV Movie e TV Awards: Unscripted, o reality RuPaul's Drag Race aparece indicado nas categorias melhor apresentador (RuPaul), elenco de reality, série de competição e melhor briga.

Chadwick Boseman, que morreu de câncer em 2020, recebeu indicação póstuma na categoria melhor atuação em filme por seu trabalho em "A Voz Suprema do Blues" ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"). No início de abril, o ator foi premiado na 27ª edição do SAG Awards, um dos principais termômetro para o Oscar, como melhor ator no mesmo filme.

O público pode votar no site da MTV até 30 de abril nas 25 categorias da premiação, que incluem ainda melhor beijo, série, artista revelação, briga, programa de pegação entre outras. Neste ano, o MTV Movie e TV Awards será realizado em dois dias, direto do Palladium, em Los Angeles. A primeira cerimônica será em 16 de maio e, no dia seguinte, a MTV estreia o Movie e TV Awards: Unscripted, voltado ao universo de reality shows.

Confira a lista completa de indicados:

MELHOR FILME

"Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte" ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")

"Judas e o Messias Negro" ("Judas and The Black Messias")

"Bela Vingança" ("Promising Young Woman")

"Soul"

"Para Todos os Garotos: Agora e Para Sempre" ("To All the Boys: Always and Forever")

MELHOR SÉRIE

"Bridgerton"

"Cobra Kai"

"Emily em Paris" ("Emily in Paris")

"The Boys"

"WandaVision"

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO - FILME

Carey Mulligan - "Bela Vingança" ("Promising Young Woman")

Chadwick Boseman - "A Voz Suprema do Blues" ("Ma Raineys Black Bottom")

Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas e o Messias Negro" ("Judas and The Black Messias")

Sacha Baron Cohen - "Os 7 de Chicago" ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

Zendaya - "Malcolm e Marie"

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO - SÉRIE

Anya Taylor-Joy - "O Gambito da Rainha" ("The Queens Gambit")

Elizabeth Olsen - "WandaVision"

Elliot Page - "The Umbrella Academy"

Emma Corrin - "The Crown"

Michaela Coel - "I May Destroy You"

MELHOR HERÓI

Anthony Mackie - "Falcão e o Soldado Invernal" ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier")

Gal Gadot - "Mulher Maravilha 1984" ("Wonder Woman 1984")

Jack Quaid - "The Boys"

Pedro Pascal - "The Mandalorian"

Teyonah Parris - "WandaVision"

MELHOR BEIJO

Chase Stokes e Madelyn Cline - "Outer Banks"

Jodie Comer e Sandra Oh - "Killing Eve"

Lily Collins e Lucas Bravo - "Emily em Paris" ("Emily in Paris")

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan e Jaren Lewison - "Eu Nunca..." ("Never Have I Ever")

Regé-Jean Page e Phoebe Dynevor - "Bridgerton"

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO CÔMICA

Annie Murphy - "Schitts Creek"

Eric Andre - "Bad Trip"

Issa Rae - "Insecure"

Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso"

Leslie Jones - "Um Príncipe Em Nova York 2" ("Coming 2 America")

MELHOR VILÃO

Aya Cash - "The Boys"

Ewan McGregor - "Aves de Rapina: Arlequina e Sua Emancipação Fantabulosa" ("Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn")

Giancarlo Esposito - "The Mandalorian"

Kathryn Hahn - "WandaVision"

Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO

Antonia Gentry - "Ginny e Georgia"

Ashley Park - "Emily em Paris" ("Emily in Paris")

Maria Bakalova - "Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte" ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")

Paul Mescal - "Normal People"

Regé-Jean Page - "Bridgerton"

MELHOR BRIGA

"Aves de Rapina: Arlequina e Sua Emancipação Fantabulosa" ("Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn") ("Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn") - Final Funhouse Fight

"Cobra Kai" - Finale House Fight

"The Boys" - Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

"WandaVision" - Wanda vs. Agatha

"Liga da Justiça", de Zack Snyder) ("Zack Snyders Justice League") - Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO ASSUSTADA

Elisabeth Moss - "O Homem Invisível" ("The Invisible Man")

Jurnee Smollett - "Lovecraft Country"

Simona Brown - "Por Trás de Seus Olhos" ("Behind Her Eyes")

Victoria Pedretti - "A Maldição da Mansão Bly" ("The Haunting of Bly Manor")

Vince Vaughn - "Freaky - No Corpo de um Assassino" ("Freaky")

MELHOR PARCERIA

"Duas Tias Loucas de Férias" ("Barb e Star Go To Vista Del Mar") - Star (Kristen Wiig) e Barb (Annie Mumolo)

"Falcão e o Soldado Invernal" ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier") - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) e Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

"The Mandalorian" - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) e Grogu

"Emily em Paris" ("Emily in Paris") - Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) e Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

"Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte" ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm") - Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) e Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

UNSCRIPTED

MELHOR DOC-REALITY

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Império da Ostentação (Bling Empire)

Jersey Shore: Os Originais (Jersey Shore Family Vacation)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

MELHOR PROGRAMA DE PEGAÇÃO

90 Dias para Casar (90 Day Fiancé)

De Férias com o Ex (Ex On The Beach)

Casamento às Cegas (Love Is Blind)

Ready to Love

A Despedida (The Bachelorette)

MELHOR ELENCO DE REALITY

90 Dias para Casar (90 Day Fiancé)

Jersey Shore: Os Originais (Jersey Shore Family Vacation)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

RuPauls Drag Race

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMPETIÇÃO

Legendary

RuPauls Drag Race

The Challenge

The Circle

The Masked Singer

MELHOR PROGRAMA DE LIFESTYLE

Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making The Cut

Nailed It!

Queer Eye

MELHOR SÉRIE NÃO ROTERIZADA

Império da Ostentação (Bling Empire)

Cardi Tries

Selena + Chef

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 Family Reunion: Love e Hip Hop Edition

MELHOR TALK SHOW

A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

The Breakfast Club

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

MELHOR PROGRAMA DE COMÉDIA

Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N Out

Ridiculousness

MELHOR APRESENTADOR

Nicole Byer - Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek - Ridiculousness

RuPaul - RuPauls Drag Race

T.J. Lavin - The Challenge

Tiffany Haddish - Kids Say the Darndest Things

ESTRELA DAS REDES SOCIAIS

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D'Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

MELHOR REALITY DE MISTÉRIO E CRIME

Catfish: The TV Show

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Unsolved Mysteries

MELHOR BRIGA

Selling Sunset - Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race - Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

Keeping Up With The Kardashians - Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West

Legendary - Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

MELHOR REALITY INTERNACIONAL

Acapulco Shore

Geordie Shore

Love Island (ITV)

¡Nailed it! México

RuPauls Drag Race UK