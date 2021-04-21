'WandaVision', 'Emily em Paris' e 'The Boys' lideram indicações do MTV Movie e TV Awards
Por Folha de São Paulo / Portal do Holanda
21/04/2021 14h05 — em Arte e Cultura
SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - As séries "WandaVision (Disney+), "Emily em Paris" (Netflix) e "The Boys" (Amazon Prime Video) e o reality show RuPaul's Drag Race foram os programas com o maior número de indicações do MTV Movie e TV Awards, premiação do cinema e da televisão dos Estados Unidos transmitida anualmente pela MTV. Primeira série original da plataforma encarregada de expandir o chamado Universo Cinematográfico Marvel para o streaming -e de reaproveitar personagens que, nos cinemas, tiveram pouco tempo de tela, "WandaVision" teve cinco indicações, melhor série, melhor atriz (Elizabeth Olsen/Wanda Maximoff), melhor herói (Teyonah Parris/Monica Rambeau), melhor vilão (Kathryn Hahn/Agnes) e melhor briga (Wanda vs. Agatha). Na sequência, com quatro indicações cada uma, vem "Emily em Paris", série de Darren Star e estrelada por Lily Collins; e "The Boys", cujos heróis são inspirados nos quadrinhos homônimos de Garth Ennis e Darick Robertson. Já no MTV Movie e TV Awards: Unscripted, o reality RuPaul's Drag Race aparece indicado nas categorias melhor apresentador (RuPaul), elenco de reality, série de competição e melhor briga. Chadwick Boseman, que morreu de câncer em 2020, recebeu indicação póstuma na categoria melhor atuação em filme por seu trabalho em "A Voz Suprema do Blues" ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"). No início de abril, o ator foi premiado na 27ª edição do SAG Awards, um dos principais termômetro para o Oscar, como melhor ator no mesmo filme. O público pode votar no site da MTV até 30 de abril nas 25 categorias da premiação, que incluem ainda melhor beijo, série, artista revelação, briga, programa de pegação entre outras. Neste ano, o MTV Movie e TV Awards será realizado em dois dias, direto do Palladium, em Los Angeles. A primeira cerimônica será em 16 de maio e, no dia seguinte, a MTV estreia o Movie e TV Awards: Unscripted, voltado ao universo de reality shows. Confira a lista completa de indicados: MELHOR FILME "Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte" ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm") "Judas e o Messias Negro" ("Judas and The Black Messias") "Bela Vingança" ("Promising Young Woman") "Soul" "Para Todos os Garotos: Agora e Para Sempre" ("To All the Boys: Always and Forever") MELHOR SÉRIE "Bridgerton" "Cobra Kai" "Emily em Paris" ("Emily in Paris") "The Boys" "WandaVision" MELHOR ATUAÇÃO - FILME Carey Mulligan - "Bela Vingança" ("Promising Young Woman") Chadwick Boseman - "A Voz Suprema do Blues" ("Ma Raineys Black Bottom") Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas e o Messias Negro" ("Judas and The Black Messias") Sacha Baron Cohen - "Os 7 de Chicago" ("The Trial of the Chicago 7") Zendaya - "Malcolm e Marie" MELHOR ATUAÇÃO - SÉRIE Anya Taylor-Joy - "O Gambito da Rainha" ("The Queens Gambit") Elizabeth Olsen - "WandaVision" Elliot Page - "The Umbrella Academy" Emma Corrin - "The Crown" Michaela Coel - "I May Destroy You" MELHOR HERÓI Anthony Mackie - "Falcão e o Soldado Invernal" ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier") Gal Gadot - "Mulher Maravilha 1984" ("Wonder Woman 1984") Jack Quaid - "The Boys" Pedro Pascal - "The Mandalorian" Teyonah Parris - "WandaVision" MELHOR BEIJO Chase Stokes e Madelyn Cline - "Outer Banks" Jodie Comer e Sandra Oh - "Killing Eve" Lily Collins e Lucas Bravo - "Emily em Paris" ("Emily in Paris") Maitreyi Ramakrishnan e Jaren Lewison - "Eu Nunca..." ("Never Have I Ever") Regé-Jean Page e Phoebe Dynevor - "Bridgerton" MELHOR ATUAÇÃO CÔMICA Annie Murphy - "Schitts Creek" Eric Andre - "Bad Trip" Issa Rae - "Insecure" Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso" Leslie Jones - "Um Príncipe Em Nova York 2" ("Coming 2 America") MELHOR VILÃO Aya Cash - "The Boys" Ewan McGregor - "Aves de Rapina: Arlequina e Sua Emancipação Fantabulosa" ("Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn") Giancarlo Esposito - "The Mandalorian" Kathryn Hahn - "WandaVision" Nicholas Hoult - "The Great" ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO Antonia Gentry - "Ginny e Georgia" Ashley Park - "Emily em Paris" ("Emily in Paris") Maria Bakalova - "Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte" ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm") Paul Mescal - "Normal People" Regé-Jean Page - "Bridgerton" MELHOR BRIGA "Aves de Rapina: Arlequina e Sua Emancipação Fantabulosa" ("Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn") ("Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn") - Final Funhouse Fight "Cobra Kai" - Finale House Fight "The Boys" - Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront "WandaVision" - Wanda vs. Agatha "Liga da Justiça", de Zack Snyder) ("Zack Snyders Justice League") - Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf MELHOR ATUAÇÃO ASSUSTADA Elisabeth Moss - "O Homem Invisível" ("The Invisible Man") Jurnee Smollett - "Lovecraft Country" Simona Brown - "Por Trás de Seus Olhos" ("Behind Her Eyes") Victoria Pedretti - "A Maldição da Mansão Bly" ("The Haunting of Bly Manor") Vince Vaughn - "Freaky - No Corpo de um Assassino" ("Freaky") MELHOR PARCERIA "Duas Tias Loucas de Férias" ("Barb e Star Go To Vista Del Mar") - Star (Kristen Wiig) e Barb (Annie Mumolo) "Falcão e o Soldado Invernal" ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier") - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) e Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) "The Mandalorian" - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) e Grogu "Emily em Paris" ("Emily in Paris") - Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) e Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) "Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte" ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm") - Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) e Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova) UNSCRIPTED MELHOR DOC-REALITY Below Deck Mediterranean Black Ink Crew New York Império da Ostentação (Bling Empire) Jersey Shore: Os Originais (Jersey Shore Family Vacation) Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta MELHOR PROGRAMA DE PEGAÇÃO 90 Dias para Casar (90 Day Fiancé) De Férias com o Ex (Ex On The Beach) Casamento às Cegas (Love Is Blind) Ready to Love A Despedida (The Bachelorette) MELHOR ELENCO DE REALITY 90 Dias para Casar (90 Day Fiancé) Jersey Shore: Os Originais (Jersey Shore Family Vacation) Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta RuPauls Drag Race The Real Housewives of Atlanta MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMPETIÇÃO Legendary RuPauls Drag Race The Challenge The Circle The Masked Singer MELHOR PROGRAMA DE LIFESTYLE Deliciousness Fixer Upper: Welcome Home Making The Cut Nailed It! Queer Eye MELHOR SÉRIE NÃO ROTERIZADA Império da Ostentação (Bling Empire) Cardi Tries Selena + Chef The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City VH1 Family Reunion: Love e Hip Hop Edition MELHOR TALK SHOW A Little Late with Lilly Singh Red Table Talk The Breakfast Club The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen MELHOR PROGRAMA DE COMÉDIA Floor Is Lava Impractical Jokers Kids Say the Darndest Things Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N Out Ridiculousness MELHOR APRESENTADOR Nicole Byer - Nailed It! Rob Dyrdek - Ridiculousness RuPaul - RuPauls Drag Race T.J. Lavin - The Challenge Tiffany Haddish - Kids Say the Darndest Things ESTRELA DAS REDES SOCIAIS Addison Rae Bretman Rock Charli D'Amelio Jalaiah Harmon Rickey Thompson MELHOR REALITY DE MISTÉRIO E CRIME Catfish: The TV Show Evil Lives Here Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness Unsolved Mysteries MELHOR BRIGA Selling Sunset - Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race - Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman Keeping Up With The Kardashians - Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West Legendary - Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson MELHOR REALITY INTERNACIONAL Acapulco Shore Geordie Shore Love Island (ITV) ¡Nailed it! México RuPauls Drag Race UK
Conceder título de cidadão do Amazonas a Bolsonaro é um deboche
Conceder título de cidadão do Amazonas a Bolsonaro é um deboche
Conceder título de cidadão do Amazonas a Bolsonaro é um deboche
O Portal do Holanda foi fundado em 14 de novembro de 2005. Primeiramente com uma coluna, que levou o nome de seu fundador, o jornalista Raimundo de Holanda. Depois passou para Blog do Holanda e por último Portal do Holanda. Foi um dos primeiros sítios de internet no Estado do Amazonas. É auditado pelo IVC e ComScore.