Kim Kardashian é acusada de imitar Pabllo Vittar

I’m in love with the new @kkwbeauty Sepia Sunset Eyeshadow Palette’s warm hues of matte and metallic shadows. The gorgeous peachy and bronze shades in this 5-pan palette are the perfect combination to achieve my signature look that is very wearable for everyday. I’m also wearing the Subtle Nude Lip Crayon which gives my lips a creamy lacquer finish, and the Classic Mattes Blush Palette. I can’t wait for this collection to launch on Friday, 01.24 at 9AM PST at KKWBEAUTY.COM #CelestialSkies

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 15, 2020 at 9:38am PST