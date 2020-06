Chris Evans pergunta sobre tamanho do pênis de Paul Rudd e tem resposta inesperada

Chris Evans: Are there plans on shooting [the third #AntMan film]?



Paul Rudd: I’m not going to be able to say anything, Chris.



Evans: I might as well ask you what your paychecks are. Paul, what’s your penis size?



Rudd: It’s even bigger than my paycheck https://t.co/gtg85LrtNT pic.twitter.com/qKRr7bj5Cn