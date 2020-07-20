Amanda Kloots fala sobre experiência com Nick Cordero após morte do ator

Yesterday I went on a walk with Elvis. I went on the walk because I started a #ak10daysofhappy challenge where I do one thing a day to make me happy. On the walk I was talking out loud to Nick. I’m not kidding you I said, “Babe, will you show me a sign that you’re here with me and Elvis. I don’t know what it would be, but please show me a sign.” I had the People magazine on my bed last night because I was going to read it finally. It fell off the bed and landed face down and on the back cover was the Geico gecko. Nick put two things on his vision board this year, two things. One of them was the Geico gecko. Out of all the ads that could have been on the back of Nicks issue, THIS WAS THE AD! The spiritual meaning of a gecko, in case you are wondering, it represents incredible healing and cleansing due to its regenerative powers. The appearance of a gecko in your life means you are strong, fearless and can overcome anything! I believe this was a sign from Nick! It was his cheeky way of saying, “Hi honey. I’m here still! I’m with you.”

A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on Jul 16, 2020 at 5:22am PDT