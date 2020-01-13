Joaquin Phoenix e 'Fleabag' confirmam favoritismo no Critics' Choice Awards

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - Dois dias após ser preso em um protesto com Jane Fonda e uma semana depois de ganhar o Globo de Ouro, Joaquin Phoenix levou o prêmio de melhor ator por "Coringa" na cerimônia de premiação do Critics' Choice Awards. O evento revela os preferidos da Associação de Críticos de Cinema dos Estados Unidos e do Canadá.O prêmio foi entregue por Anne Hathaway, que lembrou que, historicamente, 80% dos escolhidos como melhor ator no Critics' Choice também foram agraciados com um Oscar na mesma categoria. Phoenix é um dos favoritos ao prêmio da Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas -a cerimônia do Oscar acontece no dia 9 de fevereiro.A cerimônia contou com um elogiado menu vegano oferecido aos convidados, mas não contou com a presença de uma série de premiados, como Brad Pitt, Sam Mendes, Michelle Williams, Regina King e Bill Harder.Laura Dern, que também ganhou o Globo de Ouro, confirmou seu favoritismo e levou o prêmio de melhor atriz coadjuvante por "História de um Casamento".Outra favorita a receber um prêmio foi Renée Zellweger, escolhida melhor atriz por "Judy".Brad Pitt ganhou o prêmio de melhor ator coadjuvante pelo seu papel em "Era uma Vez em... Hollywood", que levou o prêmio de melhor filme.O prêmio de melhor direção foi dividido por Sam Mendes ("1917") e Bong Joon Ho ("Parasita").Eddie Murphy teve sua obra e sua carreira homenageadas pelo Lifetime Achievement Award. "Faço filmes há 40 anos, poder ganhar a vida como ator é um grande privilégio e uma benção". O filme que Murphy protagoniza, "Meu Nome é Dolemite" recebeu o prêmio de melhor comédia.O prêmio #SeeHer homenageou a carreira e o ativismo da atriz Kristen Bell, de "Frozen" e "Veronica Mars". "As mulheres foram condicionados a pertencerem a moldes. Ser mulher é ser alguém que sai dessa caixa e assume a própria complexidade", disseA série "Fleabag" levou os prêmio de melhor série de comédia, melhor atriz em série de comédia (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) e melhor ator em série de comédia (Andrew Scott).Regina King foi premiada como melhor atriz em série dramática por "Watchmen" e Jean Smart levou o de atriz coadjuvante, pela mesma série."Sucession" foi escolhida a melhor série dramática e também conseguiu o prêmio de melhor ator em série dramática para Jeremy Strong.A série "Olhos que Condenam", Ava DuVernay, foi escolhida melhor minissérie. Jharrel Jerome, no elenco, foi escolhido melhor ator em minissérie ou telefilme."Vingadores: Ultimato" desbancou "1917" no prêmio de melhor filme de ação e ainda levou o de efeitos especiais.Confira os vencedores de algumas categorias do Critics' Choice AwardsMELHOR FILME"1917""Ford vs Ferrari""O Irlandês""Jojo Rabbit""Coringa""Adoráveis Mulheres""História de um Casamento""Era uma Vez em... Hollywood""Parasita""Uncut Gems"MELHOR DIRETORNoah Baumbach - "História de um Casamento"Greta Gerwig - "Adoráveis Mulheres"Bong Joon Ho - "Parasita"Sam Mendes - "1917"Josh Safdie e Benny Safdie - "Uncut Gems"Martin Scorsese - "O Irlandês"Quentin Tarantino - "Era uma Vez em... Hollywood"MELHOR ATORAntonio Banderas - "Dor e Glória"Robert De Niro - "O Irlandês"Leonardo DiCaprio - "Era uma Vez em... Hollywood"Adam Driver - "História de um Casamento"Eddie Murphy - "Meu Nome é Dolemite"Joaquin Phoenix - "Coringa"Adam Sandler - "Uncut Gems"MELHOR ATRIZAwkwafina - "The Farewell"Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet"Scarlett Johansson - "Uma História de Casamento"Lupita Nyong'o - "Nós"Saoirse Ronan - "Adoráveis Mulheres"Charlize Theron - "O Escândalo"Renée Zellweger - "Judy"MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTELaura Dern - "História de um Casamento"Scarlett Johansson - "Jojo Rabbit"Jennifer Lopez - "As Trapaceiras"Florence Pugh - "Adoráveis Mulheres"Margot Robbie - "O Escândalo"Zhao Shuzhen - "The Farewell"MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTEWillem Dafoe - "O Farol"Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the NeighborhoodAnthony Hopkins - The Two PopesAl Pacino - "O Irlandês"Joe Pesci - "O Irlandês"Brad Pitt - Era uma Vez em... HollywoodMELHOR ELENCO"O Escândalo""O Irlandês""Entre Facas e Segredos""Adoráveis Mulheres""História de um Casamento""Era uma Vez em... Hollywood""Parasita"MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIAAndre Braugher - "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (NBC)Anthony Carrigan - "Barry" (HBO)William Jackson Harper - "The Good Place" (NBC)Daniel Levy - "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)Nico Santos - "Superstore" (NBC)Andrew Scott - "Fleabag" (Amazon)Henry Winkler - "Barry" (HBO)MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIAAlex Borstein - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)D'Arcy Carden - "The Good Place" (NBC)Sian Clifford - "Fleabag" (Amazon)Betty Gilpin - "GLOW" (Netflix)Rita Moreno - "One Day at a Time" (Netflix)Annie Murphy - "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)Molly Shannon - "The Other Two" (Comedy Central)MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICAAsante Blackk - "This Is Us" (NBC)Billy Crudup - "The Morning Show" (Apple)Asia Kate Dillon - "Billions" (Showtime)Peter Dinklage - "Game of Thrones" (HBO)Justin Hartley - "This Is Us" (NBC)Delroy Lindo - "The Good Fight" (CBS All Access)Tim Blake Nelson - "Watchmen" (HBO)MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICAHelena Bonham Carter - "The Crown" (Netflix)Gwendoline Christie - "Game of Thrones" (HBO)Laura Dern - "Big Little Lies" (HBO)Audra McDonald - "The Good Fight" (CBS All Access)Jean Smart - "Watchmen" (HBO)Meryl Streep - "Big Little Lies" (HBO)MELHOR SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA"The Crown" (Netflix)"David Makes Man" (OWN)"Game of Thrones" (HBO)"The Good Fight" (CBS All Access)"Pose" (FX)"Succession" (HBO)"This Is Us" (NBC)"Watchmen" (HBO)MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICASterling K. Brown - "This Is Us" (NBC)Mike Colter - "Evil" (CBS)Paul Giamatti - "Billions" (Showtime)Kit Harington - "Game of Thrones" (HBO)Freddie Highmore - "The Good Doctor" (ABC)Tobias Menzies - "The Crown" (Netflix)Billy Porter - "Pose" (FX)Jeremy Strong - "Succession" (HBO)MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICAChristine Baranski - "The Good Fight" (CBS All Access)Olivia Colman - "The Crown" (Netflix)Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve" (BBC America)Nicole Kidman - "Big Little Lies" (HBO)Regina King - "Watchmen" (HBO)Mj Rodriguez - "Pose" (FX)Sarah Snook - "Succession" (HBO)Zendaya - "Euphoria" (HBO)MELHOR COMÉDIA"Fora de Série""Meu Nome é Dolemite""The Farewell""Jojo Rabbit""Entre Facas e Segredos"MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIABarry (HBO)"Fleabag (Amazon)"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)Mom (CBS)One Day at a Time (Netflix)PEN15 (Hulu)Schitt's Creek (Pop)MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIAChristina Applegate - "Disque Amiga para Matar" (Netflix)Alison Brie - "GLOW" (Netflix)Rachel Brosnahan - "A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel" (Amazon)Kirsten Dunst - "On Becoming a God in Central Florida" (Showtime)Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep" (HBO)Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)Phoebe Waller-Bridge - "Fleabag" (Amazon)MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIATed Danson - "The Good Place" (NBC)Walton Goggins - "The Unicorn" (CBS)Bill Hader - "Barry" (HBO)Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)Paul Rudd - "Living with Yourself" (Netflix)Bashir Salahuddin - "Sherman's Showcase" (IFC)Ramy Youssef - "Ramy" (Hulu)MELHOR FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO"Abominável""Frozen 2""How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"""I Lost My Body""Missing Link""Toy Story 4"MELHOR FILME DE AÇÃO"1917""Vingadores: Ultimato""Ford vs Ferrari""John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum""Homem-Aranha: Longe de Casa"MELHOR SÉRIE ANIMADA"Big Mouth" (Netflix)"BoJack Horseman" (Netflix)"The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" (Netflix)"She-Ra and the Princesses of Power" (Netflix)"The Simpsons" (Fox)MELHOR ROTERIRO ORIGINALNoah Baumbach - "História de um Casamento"Rian Johnson - "Entre Facas e Segredos"Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won - "Parasita"Quentin Tarantino - "Era uma Vez em... Hollywood"Lulu Wang - "The Farewell"MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADOGreta Gerwig - "Adoráveis Mulheres"Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue - "Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança"Anthony McCarten - "Dois Papas"Todd Phillips & Scott Silver - "Coringa"Taika Waititi - "Jojo Rabbit"Steven Zaillian - "O Irlandês"MELHOR MINISSÉRIE"Catch-22" (Hulu)"Chernobyl" (HBO)"Fosse/Verdon" (FX)"The Loudest Voice" (Showtime)"Unbelievable" (Netflix)"Olhos que Condenam" (Netflix)"Years and Years" (HBO)MELHOR ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU TELEFILMEKaitlyn Dever - "Unbelievable" (Netflix)Anne Hathaway - "Modern Love" (Amazon)Megan Hilty - "Patsy & Loretta" (Lifetime)Joey King - "The Act "(Hulu)Jessie Mueller - "Patsy & Loretta" (Lifetime)Merritt Wever - "Unbelievable" (Netflix)Michelle Williams -" Fosse/Verdon" (FX)MELHOR ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU TELEFILMEChristopher Abbott - "Catch-22" (Hulu)Mahershala Ali - "True Detective" (HBO)Russell Crowe - "The Loudest Voice" (Showtime)Jared Harris - "Chernobyl" (HBO)Jharrel Jerome - "Olhos que Condenam" (Netflix)Sam Rockwell - "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)Noah Wyle - "The Red Line" (CBS)